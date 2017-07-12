News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Unicorn Children's Foundation Announces 2017-2018 Board of Directors
President Gregory Fried, Gregory's Fine Jewelry
Vice-President Melissa Burkhardt, M.S. Ed, BCBA, Early Start Autism
Secretary Rafael Cabrera, M.D., Plastic Surgery Specialists of Boca Raton
Treasurer Tabitha LeTourneau Meyerer, CFP, United Capital
Alisa Bachana Jaffe, UBS Financial Services
Marilyn Blanco-Corey, Inner Circle Executive Club
Lori Cabrera, President of Unicorn Village Academy
Michael Church, Rooster Local
Claude DuBois, Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort
Joseph Eppy, The Eppy Group
Angela Fisher, DLD Management Corporation
Barry Halperin, Halperin Family Foundation
Madeline Hillsberg, The Hillsberg Foundation
William Kruegel, Sunshine Health
Jeannette Stark, Miami SunPost
Gwendoline Taylor, Philanthropist
Gail Wasserman, Philanthropist
Gale Wechsler, Wechsler Family Foundation
Michelle Yellin, Philanthropist
Adam Ziffer, CPA, Morrison, Brown, Argiz, & Farra, LLC
Unicorn's Executive Director, Sharon Alexander expresses, "Board members play a very crucial role in the growth and direction of our organization. 1 of 6 children are labelled as damaged because 1 of 6 children are diagnosed with autism, ADHD, dyslexia and other neurodiversities. This dynamic group will allow Unicorn Children's Foundation to create an understanding in the community that differences can be a good thing and we are all more alike than different."
President Gregory Fried, elected for a 2nd term, adds, "The past year was amazing as we implemented the special needs system transformation plan, developed new relationships and cultivated long-term friendships. I truly believe that the talent assembled for this upcoming year will continue to bring those in our community together and allow us to support great programs that will give these wonderful and amazing children an opportunity to have a voice in this world."
Make sure to stay tuned for Unicorn Children's Foundation's upcoming events… The Best Is Yet To Come! Visit the www.UnicornChildrensFoundation.org or call 561.620.9377 for more information and to learn how you can get involved.
# # #
Unicorn Children's Foundation is a 22-year-old international non-profit organization dedicated to building communities of acceptance, support and opportunity for individuals and families challenged by special needs and neurodiversity. We connect families to resources, advocate for inclusive opportunities, respect differences, empower individuals, and support success by providing education, awareness and funding opportunities to organizations for special needs children in an effort to help them excel in their community. We all can create a positive environment for children with ADHD, autism, bipolar, dyslexia, and other learning disorders while they learn. To learn more about the Unicorn Children's Foundation visit http://www.unicornchildrensfoundation.org. Also available on Facebook and Twitter.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 12, 2017