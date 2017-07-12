 
Industry News





Unicorn Children's Foundation Announces 2017-2018 Board of Directors

 
 
President, Gregory Fried
President, Gregory Fried
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Unicorn Children's Foundation, a leader in the field of special needs and neurodiversity, has announced this year's Board of Directors, including 11 incumbents and 9 renewed/newly ratified members.  This group of individuals bring a wealth of business savviness and commitment to community that will help the organization expand its impact and ensure that children and young adults with special needs excel in their communities.

President Gregory Fried, Gregory's Fine Jewelry

Vice-President Melissa Burkhardt, M.S. Ed, BCBA, Early Start Autism

Secretary Rafael Cabrera, M.D., Plastic Surgery Specialists of Boca Raton

Treasurer Tabitha LeTourneau Meyerer, CFP, United Capital

Alisa Bachana Jaffe, UBS Financial Services

Marilyn Blanco-Corey, Inner Circle Executive Club

Lori Cabrera, President of Unicorn Village Academy

Michael Church, Rooster Local

Claude DuBois, Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort

Joseph Eppy, The Eppy Group

Angela Fisher, DLD Management Corporation

Barry Halperin, Halperin Family Foundation

Madeline Hillsberg, The Hillsberg Foundation

William Kruegel, Sunshine Health

Jeannette Stark, Miami SunPost

Gwendoline Taylor, Philanthropist

Gail Wasserman, Philanthropist

Gale Wechsler, Wechsler Family Foundation

Michelle Yellin, Philanthropist

Adam Ziffer, CPA, Morrison, Brown, Argiz, & Farra, LLC

Unicorn's Executive Director, Sharon Alexander expresses, "Board members play a very crucial role in the growth and direction of our organization.  1 of 6 children are labelled as damaged because 1 of 6 children are diagnosed with autism, ADHD, dyslexia and other neurodiversities.  This dynamic group will allow Unicorn Children's Foundation to create an understanding in the community that differences can be a good thing and we are all more alike than different."

President Gregory Fried, elected for a 2nd term, adds, "The past year was amazing as we implemented the special needs system transformation plan, developed new relationships and cultivated long-term friendships.  I truly believe that the talent assembled for this upcoming year will continue to bring those in our community together and allow us to support great programs that will give these wonderful and amazing children an opportunity to have a voice in this world."

Make sure to stay tuned for Unicorn Children's Foundation's upcoming events… The Best Is Yet To Come! Visit the www.UnicornChildrensFoundation.org or call 561.620.9377 for more information and to learn how you can get involved.

#   #    #

Unicorn Children's Foundation is a 22-year-old international non-profit organization dedicated to building communities of acceptance, support and opportunity for individuals and families challenged by special needs and neurodiversity.  We connect families to resources, advocate for inclusive opportunities, respect differences, empower individuals, and support success by providing education, awareness and funding opportunities to organizations for special needs children in an effort to help them excel in their community.  We all can create a positive environment for children with ADHD, autism, bipolar, dyslexia, and other learning disorders while they learn.  To learn more about the Unicorn Children's Foundation visit http://www.unicornchildrensfoundation.org. Also available on Facebook and Twitter.
