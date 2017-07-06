Country(s)
Metro Aerospace Brings Proven Drag-reducing Microvanes® Technology to the C-130 Hercules Fleet
Microvanes, bringing performance enhancement and cost reduction to both military and commercial operators for the C-130 aircrafts and other rear cargo airframes with similar steep aft ramp design, are immediately available for order
DALLAS - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Metro Aerospace announces the commercial availability of the Microvanes, a drag-reduction and performance enhancement technology developed for the C-130/L-100 aircraft. Adhesively fastened on both sides of the fuselage, the Additive Manufactured Microvanes reduce total drag on the aircraft by approximately 15 points by reshaping air flow around the aft cargo door; thereby, reducing fuel consumption of more than 3 percent (25.5 gal/hr) while also providing significant reduction on inboard engine wear. Microvanes can be added and removed without permanent alterations to both legacy and J-model aircraft.
"Obtaining the exclusive, global license to manufacture this patented technology has enabled Metro Aerospace to rapidly bring the Microvanes to market, providing Operators with significant fuel savings and increased time on mission," says Leslie Peters, President and CEO of Metro Aerospace.
Priced at only $125,000 per shipset, Microvanes are proven to be one of the most cost effective fuel reduction improvements for large cargo aircraft due to their rapid return-on-investment, ease of installation, minimal aircraft downtime, and lack of adverse impact on airdrop operations.
About Metro Aerospace
Based in Dallas, Texas, Metro Aerospace is a Small Minority-owned Business, developing and bringing to market ground breaking and state-of-the-
Metro Aerospace was established in 2016 by the founders of Catalyze Dallas, a venture development company specializing in creating value through the spin out of intellectual property sourced from some of the world's most respected defense and industrial companies. See http://catalyzedallas.com.
