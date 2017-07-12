News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Retired Firefighter Launches Personal Property Inventory Business
Seasoned entrepreneurs provide certified home and business inventory services in Wellington, Florida and the surrounding area.
Always having a desire to serve others, Dwight Saxon began his adult life in the US Army, followed by 30 years serving Palm Beach County as a Firefighter/
Owning a business is not new to Dwight. He owned Saxon Archives, a record storage, document shredding, and document scanning facility for more than 20 years. Connie shared in the success of Saxon Archives, as she brought a professional background that includes over 23 years as a service representative. After a layoff, followed by some well-earned time away from the office environment, she joined Dwight at Saxon Archives. Since Dwight was on shift work at the firehouse, Connie directed the day-to-day operations of this 25,000 square foot facility as well as assuming the responsibilities of managing the human resources department.
Always seeking way to serve the community, Dwight is a long-term member of the Executives' Association of the Palm Beaches and the Palm Beach County Fraternal Order Of Leatherheads (Fools). He is the founding member of the Palm Beach County Firefighters Retiree Association, and a board member of Pandora's Kids.
With their combined experience as entrepreneurs and the knowledge Dwight gained as a firefighter, one might wonder why they chose to become a Licensee of Nationwide Inventory Professionals instead of creating this business on their own. Dwight explained, "Since we've been through it before, Connie and I know what it takes to create a website, learn the industry, develop processes, and establish procedures. I saw the value of this business package, which enabled me to concentrate on building my business from day one."
In addition to home and business contents inventories for disaster preparedness and recovery, Saxon's Inventory also offers this documentation service for collectibles, estates, separation of assets, and appraisal services.
Located in Wellington, Florida, Saxon's Inventory serves the counties of Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and Saint Lucie. Saxon's Inventory is insured, holds a business services bond, and is Certified by the National Inventory Certification Association. For more information, visit http://saxonsinventory.com.
About Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Nationwide Inventory Professionals offers a business package and license agreement that provides mentoring, continued support, and guidance for those seeking to own an asset inventory company. Key components are marketing materials, a website, electronic newsletters, certification, and a tried-and-proven process to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. To learn of the many other features available, or to request more information, visit http://www.NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.
Contact
Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Cindy Hartman
cindy@nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 12, 2017