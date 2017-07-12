 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Retired Firefighter Launches Personal Property Inventory Business

Seasoned entrepreneurs provide certified home and business inventory services in Wellington, Florida and the surrounding area.
 
 
WELLINGTON, Fla. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- With a background as a firefighter, business owner, and corporate employment, this Wellington, Florida couple combined their experience to develop Saxon's Inventory to provide a home and business personal property inventory service.

Always having a desire to serve others, Dwight Saxon began his adult life in the US Army, followed by 30 years serving Palm Beach County as a Firefighter/Driver/EMT and Step Up Lt. Working at the busiest fire station in the county, he has an extensive background of responding to others' needs. He also saw the variety of losses people face on a daily basis and realized then how important it is to have an up-to-date record of all you own. Though an inventory does not take away the devastation of loss, it does make the recovery time less stressful and helps ensure an equitable settlement.

Owning a business is not new to Dwight. He owned Saxon Archives, a record storage, document shredding, and document scanning facility for more than 20 years. Connie shared in the success of Saxon Archives, as she brought a professional background that includes over 23 years as a service representative. After a layoff, followed by some well-earned time away from the office environment, she joined Dwight at Saxon Archives. Since Dwight was on shift work at the firehouse, Connie directed the day-to-day operations of this 25,000 square foot facility as well as assuming the responsibilities of managing the human resources department.

Always seeking way to serve the community, Dwight is a long-term member of the Executives' Association of the Palm Beaches and the Palm Beach County Fraternal Order Of Leatherheads (Fools). He is the founding member of the Palm Beach County Firefighters Retiree Association, and a board member of Pandora's Kids.

With their combined experience as entrepreneurs and the knowledge Dwight gained as a firefighter, one might wonder why they chose to become a Licensee of Nationwide Inventory Professionals instead of creating this business on their own. Dwight explained, "Since we've been through it before, Connie and I know what it takes to create a website, learn the industry, develop processes, and establish procedures. I saw the value of this business package, which enabled me to concentrate on building my business from day one."

In addition to home and business contents inventories for disaster preparedness and recovery, Saxon's Inventory also offers this documentation service for collectibles, estates, separation of assets, and appraisal services.

Located in Wellington, Florida, Saxon's Inventory serves the counties of Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and Saint Lucie. Saxon's Inventory is insured, holds a business services bond, and is Certified by the National Inventory Certification Association. For more information, visit http://saxonsinventory.com.

About Nationwide Inventory Professionals

Nationwide Inventory Professionals offers a business package and license agreement that provides mentoring, continued support, and guidance for those seeking to own an asset inventory company. Key components are marketing materials, a website, electronic newsletters, certification, and a tried-and-proven process to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. To learn of the many other features available, or to request more information, visit http://www.NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.

Page Updated Last on: Jul 12, 2017
