July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

TRI Pointe Homes To Support H.A.L.O. Through 'Paws For A Cause'

Adopt-a-Dog Event Set for this Saturday, July 15th in Brentwood, CA.
 
 
Paws For a Cause Event on July 15th in Brentwood, CA.
Paws For a Cause Event on July 15th in Brentwood, CA.
 
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- TRI Pointe Homes® Northern California is proud to host an Adopt-a-Dawg & Fundraising Faire from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at Wynstone Park, located at 306 Hampstead Drive, Brentwood.

The festivities are part of an effort to support Homeless Animals Lifeline Organization (http://www.eccchalo.org/) (H.A.L.O), a local organization that is committed to the care and placement of forgotten pets.

"Having the love and companionship of man's best friend is one of the best feelings that a person can have.  So, when TRI Pointe Homes promises to dedicate itself to families, we think big picture—pets, included," said Susan Cleary, Marketing Manager for TRI Pointe Homes.

Organizers will be on hand to collect pet food, supplies and/or monetary donations on behalf of H.A.L.O. (http://www.eccchalo.org/) and families will have the opportunity to snuggle and get to know some adorable adoptees that are looking for a forever family home.

Visitors will enjoy tasty treats courtesy of the Let's Be Frank (http://letsbefrankdogs.com/dog/) hot dog cart and will also get to crack some smiles at the Hilarious Hound (https://hilarioushound.com/) Photo Booth. For those families who do find a new pooch to bring home, Petco® will provide 'Welcome to the Family' kits for each new adoption made that day to ensure a smooth transition. Guests will also receive pet bandanas to keep their fashionable pets up-to-date in the latest styles.

"We are very excited for this event. Not only because we love our pets, but because this will offer residents and future homeowners the chance to envision themselves completing their families in a beautiful new TRI Pointe Homes (https://www.tripointehomes.com/northern-california/) residence," Cleary added.

Offering a broad array of homes that are both stylish and functional, TRI Pointe's communities are located throughout Alameda, Solano, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, and San Joaquin counties.For a complete listing of locations, visit http://www.tripointehomes.com/northern-california.

With a growing number of new home communities throughout Northern California, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is a member of TRI Pointe Group, headquartered in Irvine, California.  The company is one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States, supported by the significant resources, economies of scale and thoughtful leadership of a national foundation. Additional information is available at http://www.tripointehomes.com/northern-california.

