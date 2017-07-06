News By Tag
TRI Pointe Homes To Support H.A.L.O. Through 'Paws For A Cause'
Adopt-a-Dog Event Set for this Saturday, July 15th in Brentwood, CA.
The festivities are part of an effort to support Homeless Animals Lifeline Organization (http://www.eccchalo.org/)
"Having the love and companionship of man's best friend is one of the best feelings that a person can have. So, when TRI Pointe Homes promises to dedicate itself to families, we think big picture—pets, included," said Susan Cleary, Marketing Manager for TRI Pointe Homes.
Organizers will be on hand to collect pet food, supplies and/or monetary donations on behalf of H.A.L.O. (http://www.eccchalo.org/)
Visitors will enjoy tasty treats courtesy of the Let's Be Frank (http://letsbefrankdogs.com/
"We are very excited for this event. Not only because we love our pets, but because this will offer residents and future homeowners the chance to envision themselves completing their families in a beautiful new TRI Pointe Homes (https://www.tripointehomes.com/
Offering a broad array of homes that are both stylish and functional, TRI Pointe's communities are located throughout Alameda, Solano, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, and San Joaquin counties.For a complete listing of locations, visit http://www.tripointehomes.com/
With a growing number of new home communities throughout Northern California, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is a member of TRI Pointe Group, headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States, supported by the significant resources, economies of scale and thoughtful leadership of a national foundation. Additional information is available at http://www.tripointehomes.com/
Contact
Kovach Marketing
***@kovachmarketing.com
