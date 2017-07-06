News By Tag
eSentire Launches Next-generation Logging and Event Management Platform
Purpose-built Cloud Platform MDR Integration Empowers Elite eSentire Security Analysts to Hunt and Kill Threats in Real-time
Unlike a traditional cloud-based Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) product or service, esLOG augments eSentire Managed Detection and ResponseTM (eSentire MDR), providing small, midsized, and large enterprises with complete security log aggregation and forensics capabilities without the complexity and costs associated with traditional SIEM solutions. esLOG enhances threat detection, improves forensic investigation and compliance reporting, and enriches eSentire MDR through comprehensive signal ingestion, enrichment, and threat investigation across on-premises sources and leading cloud-based applications.
"Integrating esLOG into our MDR service delivers end-to-end, enterprise-grade threat visibility and protection,"
In its Predicts 2017: Cloud Security report, Gartner states that: "The security posture of major cloud providers is as good as or better than most enterprise data centers, and that security should no longer be considered a primary inhibitor to the adoption of public cloud services. However, simply moving on-premises workloads to a public cloud doesn't automatically make these workloads more secure"1.
"Cloud service providers are in the business of protecting their business and operations from cyber-attacks, but cloud data that is accessed using phished or stolen user credentials, or exfiltrated by rogue insiders, is the liability of the individual or business, not the cloud service provider. This presents a new and risky challenge to businesses as they continue to migrate cloud workloads," added McArdle.
esLOG core functionality includes:
· Security forensic enrichment – provides additional rich context to unusual network, cloud, and endpoint activities, ensuring the full context of an attack is investigated.
· Log management – includes the collection, aggregation and analysis of raw log data from network, cloud, endpoints, and applications, all in real-time.
· Log archiving – provides eSentire Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts the ability to conduct log forensic investigations, drill down into log details, and assist with root cause analysis on any security incident.
· Real-time alerting – signals eSentire SOC analysts of any suspicious activities and anomalies discovered from various log data in real-time.
· Log data visualizations – provides eSentire SOC analysts and clients with customizable dashboards, security visualizations, data drill-down capabilities, and root cause analysis.
· Co-management – facilitates a client's access to run their own advanced search queries, generate alerts, manage profiles, run reports, and investigate events alongside eSentire SOC analysts.
eSentire's award-winning MDR service has propelled the company's success, cementing its leadership position within the MDR marketplace. As the largest pure-play MDR vendor, eSentire concluded a record year in 2016
esLOG is available now.
About eSentire:
eSentire®
1Gartner, Predicts 2017: Cloud Security, Jay Heiser, Steve Riley, Greg Young, Neil MacDonald, November 2016.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
