Zachary Gingold Joins Sonnenblick-Eichner Company

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.
- July 12, 2017
- PRLog
-- Zachary Gingold has joined real estate investment banking firm Sonnenblick-
Eichner Company as an associate, announced company Co-Founder and Principal David Sonnenblick.
Mr. Gingold brings to Sonnenblick-
Eichner Company experience in underwriting, negotiation and closing of more than $300 million in real estate debt transactions. He will be responsible for preparing investment and financing memoranda, as well as completing the financial analyses and market research associated with each transaction. His responsibilities also will include managing the due diligence process, evaluating potential investment and financing proposals, and helping with the closing process.
Prior to joining Sonnenblick-
Eichner Company, Mr. Gingold held internships at iBorrow LP (formerly Eagle Group Finance), Rexford Industrial, and Latitude Management Real Estate Investors.
Mr. Gingold received a BA in Media Management from Indiana University, Bloomington, where he graduated with honors and specialized in Media Economies and Law. Mr. Gingold also received his Minor in Finance along with a Certificate from the Liberal Arts and Management Program, a highly selective, honors program in association with the Hutton Honors College and the Kelley School of Business.
About Sonnenblick-
Eichner Company
Sonnenblick-
Eichner Company (http://www.sonneich.com
) is a Beverly Hills-based real estate investment banking firm that specializes in arranging structured finance for acquisition, construction and permanent loans, interim and mezzanine financing as well as joint-venture equity transactions. The company is recognized for its expertise in marketing institutional real estate for sale and providing capital for all product types including retail, office, hospitality, industrial, and multifamily properties.
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.***@dbrpr.com