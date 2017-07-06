News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
United Heritage Charity Foundation Auto Raffle Raises $67,245
On Friday, July 7, 2017, Patricia Chagoya from Elgin, Texas won a new 2017 Honda Civic LX Hatchback from Howdy Honda (http://www.howdyhonda.com/)
Proceeds from the Auto Raffle benefit local charities supported by the United Heritage Charity Foundation. Since the first drawing in 2011, the Auto Raffle has raised a total of $404,150 for the Foundation.
"The United Heritage Charity Foundation appreciates the support provided by all who purchased tickets for and contributed to the success of the 2017 Auto Raffle," United Heritage Charity Foundation Chairman May Lofgreen said. "Such a strong showing of support is what enables the Foundation to consistently achieve its chief objective of contributing to local, deserving organizations."
The Charity Foundation also thanks Howdy Honda for its longstanding partnership in the donation of the 2017 Honda Civic LX Hatchback.
The United Heritage Charity Foundation was established in 2003 as a means to provide ongoing support to charities in the communities that we serve and make available needed assistance to nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, the Foundation has distributed nearly $1.5 million in the Central and East Texas areas, including to the Alzheimer's Association, Autism Society of Texas, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Children's Miracle Network, Joyful Horse Project and Williamson County Animal Shelter.
###
About United Heritage Charity Foundation
Founded in 2003, the United Heritage Charity Foundation was developed as a 501(c)(3) to improve the lives of others and, since its inception, has distributed nearly $1.5 million. The Charity Foundation's goals are to support participation in events that make communities a better place to live, work and attend school; education initiatives and medical research; at-risk women, children and their families; the elderly; and military and veteran programs. uhcf.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse