Creative Ventures Agency Signs Director Matty Rich

Super Agent Glenn Bickel and Acclaimed Filmmaker Matty Rich Join Forces

-- Creative Ventures Agency (CVA), founded by former CAA Agent Glenn Bickel has signed Acclaimed Director/writer/actor/producer Matty Rich (Straight out of Brooklyn, The Inkwell) to its roster."I am very excited to join forces with Glenn. The key to getting things done in this town is linking up with the right person. Someone who gets your vision and Glenn Bickel is that guy", says Rich.Matty's career started in the early 90's when Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme ("Silence of the Lambs," "Philadelphia"and "Rachel Getting Married") discovered Rich and his indie gem, "Straight Out of Brooklyn," during an editing session for "Silence of the Lamb." He immediately took Rich under his wing, and the movie went on to be a huge success – that is, winning theat the Sundance Film Festival; the; the; the CEBA Award; the; the Producer's Guild of America Award; and the. Made for $77,000, "Straight Out of Brooklyn" can be seen on television, and one of the most requested films during Black History Month.After the success of "Straight Out of Brooklyn," Rich landed a three-picture movie deal with both Tri-Star and would go on to direct the "Inkwell," with a dream cast that included Larenz Tate, Jada Pinkett Smith, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Glynn Turman and Vanessa Bell Calloway. Both movies are fan favorites that have stood the test of time.Over the years, Rich has developed, produced and directed several television and film projects. His credits include, "Red Hook" for Warner Bros. TV/Fox Network; "Kool Moe Dee Variety Show" for Buena Vista/Disney television; "Subway Scholar" with Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown for Showtime; the "The Tupac Shakur Story" for HBO; and the animated series, "Da Jammies," executive produced by Ralph Farquhar.Maintaining his pioneer status, Rich turned his directing skills to video games, infiltrating the gaming world and becoming the first African American video game director with video game giant, Ubisoft, based in Paris, France. There, he produced the popular video game "187 Ride or Die" featuring actor Lorenze Tate and hip hop rap artist Gorilla Black. He also wrote and directed the "187 Ride or Die" 3-D animation game cinematics while in Hong Kong, China.Most recently, Rich wrote/directed and starred in "Cure", a supernatural short film which screened for a full house at AFI and in 2016 he co-authored his first novel titled "BEV". The book published by Simon & Schuster gives a riveting account of a Caucasian female volunteer by the name of Beverly Luther who worked alongside of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Freedom Sunday. Rich has secured the movie rights to the book for a film adaptation.