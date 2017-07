CareforAir to continue selling the Black Rainbow Breezer

Black Rainbow Breezer

-- In an ongoing effort to streamline and improve business, CareforAir announced that it will continue to offer the limited edition Black CareforAir Rainbow Breezer to it's customers. House owners, pet owners, smokers and people living in the city have used this air purifier to make the air inside their homes clean, fresh and fragrant. The ability of the Rainbow Breezer to remove dust, allergens and pet dander, also reduce the chances of getting allergies and asthma attacks.Carefor Air recognises the voice of their customers requesting an extension to purchase the Black Breezer to give them time to order and purchase extra breezers for their families and friends.When asked about the reasons behind the decision to add an additional month to sell the black breezer, Heather, Owner of Care for Air said, "We have received a lot of requests from our customers to make more units of this version of the Rainbow Breezer. After having a company meeting, we are glad to announce that we are able to sell the Black Breezer for an extended period".Those who are interested to find out the most up-to-date information about how they can get their own Black CareforAir Rainbow Breezer can view the product page here: http://amzn.to/ 2u9u5nR . Customers who have specific questions about their purchase may contact CareforAir via their email. admin@careforair.com