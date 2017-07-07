News By Tag
CareforAir to continue selling the Black Rainbow Breezer
Carefor Air recognises the voice of their customers requesting an extension to purchase the Black Breezer to give them time to order and purchase extra breezers for their families and friends.
When asked about the reasons behind the decision to add an additional month to sell the black breezer, Heather, Owner of Care for Air said, "We have received a lot of requests from our customers to make more units of this version of the Rainbow Breezer. After having a company meeting, we are glad to announce that we are able to sell the Black Breezer for an extended period".
Those who are interested to find out the most up-to-date information about how they can get their own Black CareforAir Rainbow Breezer can view the product page here: http://amzn.to/
