 
News By Tag
* Air Purifier
* Indoor Air Pollution
* Asthma
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


CareforAir to continue selling the Black Rainbow Breezer

 
 
Black Rainbow Breezer
Black Rainbow Breezer
LONDON - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- In an ongoing effort to streamline and improve business, CareforAir announced that it will continue to offer the limited edition Black CareforAir Rainbow Breezer to it's customers. House owners, pet owners, smokers and people living in the city have used this air purifier to make the air inside their homes clean, fresh and fragrant. The ability of the Rainbow Breezer to remove dust, allergens and pet dander, also reduce the chances of getting allergies and asthma attacks.

Carefor Air recognises the voice of their customers requesting an extension to purchase the Black Breezer to give them time to order and purchase extra breezers for their families and friends.

When asked about the reasons behind the decision to add an additional month to sell the black breezer, Heather, Owner of Care for Air said, "We have received a lot of requests from our customers to make more units of this version of the Rainbow Breezer. After having a company meeting, we are glad to announce that we are able to sell the Black Breezer for an extended period".

Those who are interested to find out the most up-to-date information about how they can get their own Black CareforAir Rainbow Breezer can view the product page here: http://amzn.to/2u9u5nR . Customers who have specific questions about their purchase may contact CareforAir via their email. admin@careforair.com
End
Source:
Email:***@concept2commerce.com
Posted By:***@concept2commerce.com Email Verified
Tags:Air Purifier, Indoor Air Pollution, Asthma
Industry:Health
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CareforAir PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share