July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Nerac to Host the next XcellR8 Meeting July 13th

XcellR8 welcomes Brittany Molkenthin, BSN, RN, and Lactation Innovations, LLC.
 
 
TOLLAND, Conn. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Nerac is pleased to announce the next XcellR8 meeting which will be held Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the Nerac headquarters in Tolland, CT. The XcellR8 meetings are high energy, interactive gatherings for entrepreneurs to pitch ideas and concepts and to brainstorm creative solutions to challenges. XcellR8 welcomes Brittany Molkenthin, BSN, RN, and her new venture Lactation Innovations, LLC.

Brittany is a May, 2017 graduate of the UConn School of Nursing and successfully pitched her idea at the Nursing Innovation Shark Tank in April of this year.  Brittany's team includes Biomedical Engineering students from UConn who assisted in the development of a proof of concept and early alpha device which measures a newborn's intake of breast milk.  Clinical evidence supports the known health benefits of breast milk for infants, but anxiety about consumption quantities is a topic of great concern for new mothers.  And while bottle feeding precisely measures infant formula consumption, it offers none of the benefits to the auto-immune system and allergy resistance characteristics breast milk is known to provide.

At this very early stage, Brittany comes to XcellR8 seeking feedback and guidance on the strength of her pitch, thoughts about a go-to-market strategy and our contacts skilled in further refining the form factor and efficacy desired in a beta prototype.   It is very important to note that the early prototype was completely noninvasive, an important consideration for neonates.

XcellR8, established as a networking cell in northeastern Connecticut, was one of four cells originally created by members of the Connecticut Technology Council executive board, including Nerac CEO, Kevin Bouley. Nerac generously makes space available to support this growing community of entrepreneurs.

"The Tolland/Nerac XcellR8 group continues to accomplish an amazing amount for our participants with just the volunteer talent and the energetic people who attend the sessions," said Bouley. "The conversations, the network relationships and the overall value conveyed to the start-up community are remarkably robust by any measure, and I look forward to welcoming Brittany and Lactation Innovations."  Contact XcellR8 (mailto:xcellr8@nerac.com) to learn more today.

About Nerac
Nerac Inc. is a global research and advisory firm for companies developing innovative products and technologies. Nerac provides expert insights that equip clients with the knowledge to develop or refine a technology, explore market growth opportunities, evaluate intellectual property strategies and respond to regulatory changes. Nerac serves approximately 20,000 users worldwide and delivers over 75,000 research projects and custom alerts each year. Nerac has a long, successful consulting history in a wide-range of industries with a strong focus in the areas of pharmaceutical, food and nutraceuticals, medical device, engineering, energy and advanced materials.

Contact
Susan Lucek
***@nerac.com
End
Source:Nerac
Email:***@nerac.com Email Verified
Tags:Nerac, XcellR8, Lactation Consutants LLC
Industry:Business
Location:Tolland - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Events
