News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ACEC/MA announces City Point Partners LLC as 2017 winner of Bronze Engineering Excellence Awards
City Point Partners LLC conducted a statewide analysis of Slot Parlor and Resort Casino Applications.
The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
City Point Partners and its Team – Epstein Joslin Architects, Green International Affiliates, Inc., and Dewberry – were engaged by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to review the applications for a gaming license for three resort casinos and one slot parlor. The Team analyzed the responses provided by the applicants under the sections Building and Site Design and Mitigation, and advised the individual Commissioner responsible for each section. The team's advice assisted the Commissioners with forming a recommendation to the full Commission. As such, the team enabled the Commission to have a clear understanding of the proposals as they progressed towards awarding the licenses.
"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse