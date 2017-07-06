News By Tag
Amazing Lash Studio has Awarded Charge Media Group as Their Preferred Vendor
Amazing Lash Studio was ranked #14 by Entrepreneur Franchise 500®.
Amazing Lash Studio continues to revolutionize the eyelash extension market by elevating the experience and making contemporary, semi-permanent lash styles more convenient and affordable in a beautiful, comfortable, retail studio environment.
With more than 14 years of digital marketing experience, Charge Media Group continues to be selected as the preferred digital marketing agency for many beauty franchises.
In addition to the beauty industry, Charge Media Group has a wide array of clients including Real Estate, Automotive & Medical marketing.
Charge Media Group's unique award winning platform has achieved a minimum of 15% R.O.I (Return on Investment) within the first 30-45 days when taking over a campaign with the same budget.
Via CMG's real time daily optimization system, we truly drive a greater ROI.
Since 2016, Charge Media Group is providing a full service digital marketing campaigns for franchisees throughout the United States.
CMG's multi channel digital strategies include Pay-Per-Click Advertising (PPC), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media (Facebook, Instagram), Content Creation, YouTube Video and Programmatic Display Advertising.
Charge Media is committed to generating prospects, new customer acquisition, retention and earning business on a month to month basis.
The Digital Marketing Agency is located in Staten Island and recently is being awarded in the top 10 of the best Digital Marketing Agency in New York by Expertise.
To find more information about Charge Media Group visit http://chargemediagroup.com and get a free marketing analysis!
