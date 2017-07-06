News By Tag
Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County Invites Community To Block Party
Community Invited To Hawaiian Luau in Historic Pearl City Saturday, August 12
Festivities include creative arts mosaic tile painting in the Children's Activity Tent, a silent auction, "chances to win" vacation-inspired prizes, live steel drum musical entertainment and a Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum exhibition of Pearl City photographs. A highlight of the day will be golf cart tours of Historic Pearl City by fun-loving, knowledgeable Habitat and Pearl City tour guides that include a stop at Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County's first Habitat Home built in Boca Raton. Guests will get the chance to meet and talk with Mr. Jeremiah and Mrs. Patricia Young, Habitat's first homeowners in Pearl City over 25 years ago; "Jerry" continues to work at St. Andrews School in the Facilities Department.
HFHSPBC ReStore home improvement center thrift shop truck will be on-site for guest donations of their gently used household goods. Luau-goers can also visit with a ReStore staff member to schedule an appointment for any larger furniture or household items they wish to be picked up directly at their home.
"We want everyone in the community to come out in their favorite Tommy Bahama and Lily Pulitzer tropical island-themed attire to enjoy the camaraderie inside and outside the Luau Hospitality Tent as all will be making a difference in changing the lives of families in our community," shared Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County President and CEO
Randy Nobles.
Admission is a $20 per person donation; $10 per child age 13 and under that can be paid online at www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org or at the door. All proceeds support the mission of Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County. Free Parking is available at the Ebenezer Baptist Church at the cross-section of Glades Road and Federal Highway, behind the City of Boca Raton Fire Station.
The HFHSPBC nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida. The nonprofit depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission. To learn more about HFHSPBC, its home build sponsorship, home dedications, events and activities, and year 'round volunteer opportunities as well as donating to or shopping its home improvement center thrift shop ReStores (https://www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org/
