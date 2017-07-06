News By Tag
Eyelash Extensions Positions Now Open in Amazing Lash Studio Rockaway!
The Lash Stylist position requries the following:
Principle Duties
• Designs specific eyelash treatments based upon client's individual needs
• Performs consecutive professional eyelash extension application sessions
• Upholds the standards of sanitation and sterilization as directed by state law and the studio's policies and procedures
• Understands and promotes Amazing Lash's exclusive retail products for guest's at-home usage and aftercare
• Maintains and seeks knowledge of Amazing Lash's exclusive product line and services by attending new product and lash care promotions, in-house instruction, and education/training classes
• Creates excellent experience for guests through friendly and helpful attitude
• Educates members/guests on proper lash aftercare
• Generates new clientele through referral discount program
• Helps maintain professionalism and cleanliness of lash rooms and common studio areas
Must be a licensed Esthetician or Cosmetologist – Lash Extension Experience is a plus but NOT required.
The Lash Consultant requires the following:
Principle Duties for Lash Consultant / Sales Associate:
• Promoting and selling Amazing Lash Membership and retail products to guests
• Provide Gold Standard customer service to all guests
• Answers phone calls, books reservation, and enthusiastically greeting guests
• Maintains professionalism and courtesy at all times
• Assists in administrative tasks including filing, member folder maintenance and data entry of guest records and surveys
• Assists in maintaining cleanliness of treatment rooms, common areas and storage rooms
• Desire to learn and adapt to the membership selling process
• Various duties as assigned by Studio Management
Send resumes to Jess.Bond@Amazinglashstudio.com for consideration and visit our website for more information!
http://amazinglashstudio.com/
