July 12, 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Point-of-care ultrasound takes to the skies

 
 
EHAAT crew members and the SonoSite team with the new helicopter
EHAAT crew members and the SonoSite team with the new helicopter
 
July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- SonoSite representatives joined Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) at Audley End House in Essex on the 25th June as the charity celebrated its 20th anniversary and unveiled its rebranded fleet – including the first public appearance of its recently purchased Augusta Westland AW169 helicopter – at an open day attended by 3,000 people. The spacious new helicopter, one of two operated by EHAAT, offers virtually 360 degree patient access and is equipped with highly specialised and advanced life-saving equipment, including point-of-care ultrasound for management of cardiac arrest and advanced life support.

EHAAT is equipped with five FUJIFILM SonoSite iViz systems, which are an ideal size for use on the aircraft or at the scene of an emergency. Vanessa Wickens, UK Education Manager and Clinical Apps Lead for FUJIFILM SonoSite, said: "We work closely with EHAAT, helping to train its critical care paramedics in the use of point-of-care ultrasound. This allows them to take full advantage of the iViz systems carried on board the helicopters and rapid response vehicles, and to tailor patient management more accurately. After gaining experience in the use of ultrasound, several of the paramedics have now expressed an interest in working towards focused intensive care echo (FICE) accreditation. We look forward to continuing to work with them, and wish EHAAT every success in the future."

For more information about FUJIFILM SonoSite products, please contact:
FUJIFILM SonoSite Ltd
T +44 (0)1462 341151,
ukresponse@sonosite.com www.sonosite.co (http://www.sonosite.com/).uk

SonoSite, the SonoSite logo and iViz are trademarks and registered trademarks of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. in various jurisdictions. FUJIFILM is a trademark and registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright (c) 2017 FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. All rights reserved. Subject to change.

About FUJIFILM SonoSite

SonoSite helped pioneer the concept of portable, point-of-care ultrasound, and it continues to be a world-leading manufacturer and innovator of bedside ultrasound systems as well as an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by 26 subsidiaries and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to: www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. oversees a direct sales distribution network in the UK and provides sales and marketing support.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including electronic imaging, digital printing equipment, medical systems, life sciences, graphic arts, flat panel display materials, and office products, based on a vast portfolio of digital, optical, fine chemical and thin film coating technologies. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.
Source:FUJIFILM Sonosite
Email:***@kdm-communications.com Email Verified
Tags:Critical Care, Cardiac, Air Ambulance
Industry:Health
Location:Essex - England
Subject:Products
Click to Share