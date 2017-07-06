 
Revenue Expert Apurv Batra's views on the Ever Evolving Dynamics of Revenue Management

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Revenue Expert Apurv Batra's views on the Ever Evolving Dynamics of Revenue Management

Revenue management is the application of disciplined analytics that predict consumer behavior at the micro-market level and optimize product availability and price to maximize revenue growth. "I would like to believe Revenue Management is the art of re fusing business '' says Apurv Batra, Director of Revenue Management at a leading hotel in San Francisco.

He has been associated with this quintessential landmark boutique hotel in Union Square. For over 100 years it has been a sanctuary for discerning travellers from around the world. The Hotel exudes an ambience of privacy and warmth, allowing guests to come home to the utmost in personal service and quiet exclusivity. Apurv Batra is responsible for developing and executing the revenue strategy, digital, marketing, communications and revenue generation efforts for this property.  Batra provides strategic and tactical oversight of all of the revenue generation across all segments and channels. He directs efforts to increase revenues and profits in every market.

Originally from Rohtak, India, Batra graduated from IHM - Aurangabad in Maharashtra, which is affiliated to the University of Huddersfield in England, with a joint certification in Hospitality Revenue Management from Cornell University. After completing his studies, Batra entered the hospitality world through the Revenue Management field, quickly rising through the ranks to become Director of Revenue Management.

Batra thoroughly believes in the quote by W. Edwards Deming: "In God we trust; all others bring data." (https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc...) This is why he has excelled in the field of Revenue Management, which gets complex and more demanding by the day. Revenue Management is the wave of the future, and that technology and data analytics will be used to help enhance revenue management decisions.

Batra draws inspiration from Revenue Management professionals from across the globe. According to him, a lot of people are now opting for this career and his advice to them is that, as the discipline is evolving very quickly, there is an increasing possibility of seeing a revenue management professional climb to the highest rungs in an organization based on the  the pre requisites of dynamism and   honing of  their skill sets.  " Be Nimble to stay alive " concludes Batra.
