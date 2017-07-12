 
Industry News





Marketforce to host The Future of Nordic Banking on 6th & 7th November in Copenhagen

At The Future of Nordic Banking the largest banks and key game-changers gather from across the personal, private and corporate banking space to discuss and debate the changing nature of the industry.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The themes in the banking industry this year are simple: innovation, disruption and collaboration. However, the solutions are not going to be simple: are you prepared for the future of banking?

Over two days, we will bring exclusive insights on essential topics such as open banking, digitalised on-boarding, seamless customer experience, artificial intelligence, innovation strategy, partnerships and the evolution of the credit, wealth management and payments spaces.

"A great opportunity for networking with the top influencers within finance in the Nordics"

- Head of Product Design, Nordnet

"I found the event a great combination of thought leadership from the key players in the region and illuminating new ideas from the startups and challenger communities"

- Chief Digital Officer, Storebrand

Please visit the website for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com. http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/banking/nordic-banki...

Source:Marketforce Business Media
