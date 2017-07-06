 
Small Scale Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market Will Generate $4.35BN

 
 
LONDON - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new 177 page Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Forecast 2017-2027: Liquefaction, Regasification, Satellite Station, Bunkering & Fuelling Station and Small Scale LNG Plus Profiles of Top Companies indicates that the natural gas storage market will generate $4.35bn in 2017.

The report contains 93 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the small scale liquefied natural gas market.

While a focus on large scale installations and a pursuit of economies of scale has been the historical norm in the LNG market, recent years have seen a growth in investment in small scale installations. Technological advancements, geographical considerations and new uses of LNG have all influenced the market for LNG infrastructure at a smaller scale.

Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the global market, as well as for 6 leading national markets (China, U.S, Indonesia, Europe, Japan, Rest of the World). The report provides insight into the level of development of different regional and submarket spaces, with reference to operating installations and project tables. Profiles and analysis of the main companies and technology providers in the market are provided, along with an overview of companies operating in different submarkets.

The report also includes forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the five submarkets: Small Scale Regasification, Small Scale Liquefaction, LNG Satellite Stations, LNG Bunkering Facilities for Vessels and Fueling.

In addition, thereport contains an exclusive interview with a leading company and a dedicated leading companies' chapter including extensive profiles, financials, recent developments and business strategies for the 10 leading companies operating within the market including Gasnor Shell, Skangas, Gazprom, etc.

TheSmall Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Forecast 2017-2027: Liquefaction, Regasification, Satellite Station, Bunkering & Fuelling Station and Small Scale LNG Plus Profiles of Top Companies will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market and its dynamics. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) natural gas storage industry.

Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the energy, telecoms, pharmaceutical, defence and materials sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
