Sally Akins Installed as 50th President of the Georgia Defense Lawyers Association

 
 
Sarah Akins
Sarah Akins
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Sarah B. (Sally) Akins, a partner at Ellis Painter Ratterree & Adams in Savannah, was installed as the 50th President of the Georgia Defense Lawyers Association during the Golden Anniversary Annual Meeting. This marks the third attorney from Ellis Painter Ratterree & Adams to serve in this role for GDLA; Paul W. Painter, Jr. and Bubba Hughes also served as presidents.

Akins has practiced law in Savannah since 1993. Since serving as a judicial clerk after law school, she has been engaged exclusively in civil trial practice. She has handled cases involving premises liability, automobile and truck accidents, professional negligence (medical, legal and pharmaceutical), litigation involving counties and municipalities to include civil rights and zoning, insurance coverage, and products liability. Akins is also a registered mediator and arbitrator at Miles Mediation.

Founded 50 years ago by a group of civil defense attorneys, GDLA was created as a forum for networking outside of the office, courtroom and arbitration table. Today, the GDLA offers formal avenues for training, networking and communication across the State of Georgia.

GDLA membership benefits include continuing legal education seminars, judicial receptions, a newsletter and annual Law Journal, plus access to an e-mail blast system that allows members to pose questions about experts, points of law and emerging issues. For more information, visit http://www.gdla.org/

MORE ABOUT ELLIS PAINTER RATTEREE & ADAMS LLP
Ellis, Painter, Ratterree & Adams LLP (EPRA) provides a full range of services in Litigation, Default Servicing & Creditor Rights, Corporations & Business, Banking, Government, Admiralty & Maritime, Labor & Employment, Estate Planning, and Family Law. The firm's recently expanded mediation and arbitration facilities serve the community in the resolution of disputes involving these and other civil matters. EPRA and its attorneys have a growing list of accolades from national and local outlets, rating services and organizations honoring excellence in the legal profession. For more information, please visit https://epra-law.com

