Sally Akins Installed as 50th President of the Georgia Defense Lawyers Association
Akins has practiced law in Savannah since 1993. Since serving as a judicial clerk after law school, she has been engaged exclusively in civil trial practice. She has handled cases involving premises liability, automobile and truck accidents, professional negligence (medical, legal and pharmaceutical)
Founded 50 years ago by a group of civil defense attorneys, GDLA was created as a forum for networking outside of the office, courtroom and arbitration table. Today, the GDLA offers formal avenues for training, networking and communication across the State of Georgia.
GDLA membership benefits include continuing legal education seminars, judicial receptions, a newsletter and annual Law Journal, plus access to an e-mail blast system that allows members to pose questions about experts, points of law and emerging issues. For more information, visit http://www.gdla.org/
MORE ABOUT ELLIS PAINTER RATTEREE & ADAMS LLP
Ellis, Painter, Ratterree & Adams LLP (EPRA) provides a full range of services in Litigation, Default Servicing & Creditor Rights, Corporations & Business, Banking, Government, Admiralty & Maritime, Labor & Employment, Estate Planning, and Family Law. The firm's recently expanded mediation and arbitration facilities serve the community in the resolution of disputes involving these and other civil matters. EPRA and its attorneys have a growing list of accolades from national and local outlets, rating services and organizations honoring excellence in the legal profession.
