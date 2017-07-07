 
Kimberley Taylor to teach Angelic Reiki Workshop 1 & 2 in Austin, Texas

Become an empowered healer at the Holistic House of Healing on August 5-6, 2017.
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Kimberley Taylor, founder of The Clearing Place, will be teaching Angelic Reiki 1 & 2 on Saturday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th at the Holistic House of Healing in Austin, Texas.

Kimberley began her spiritual journey in 2006. She is a certified Angelic Reiki Master and Teacher and has been practicing and teaching since 2013. Her life is dedicated to healing and enriching the lives of others. "It is my passion to guide you in your journey back to your state of perfection. Angelic Reiki is my passion and I am honored to be your teacher in this wonderful journey and experience."

This beautiful workshop utilizes one of the ancient Atlantean healing systems known as Angelic Reiki. In Angelic Reiki, the Angels, Galactic Light Beings, Spirit Guides, and Ascended Masters work through the practitioner to provide healing for the client. A self-healing technique is also taught. Unlike Usui Reiki, there are no hand positions to remember so the practitioner needs to only focus on channeling the energy. Working with the Angelic realm can provide one of the purest, lightest forms of healing this planet has to offer, and it can be a powerful and life changing experience.

The workshop runs 9AM to 6PM each day and includes:

·         Learning four healing techniques in class as a practitioner and as a client, including distance healing and self-healing

·         Learning to hold the energies of Archangels and Ascended Masters

·         Powerful meditations and activations for deep healing and karma clearing

·         Three Angelic clearings/attunements from 30 Archangels

All students receive a beautifully detailed Angelic Reiki 1 & 2 Manual. Certifications are presented to students completing the course at the end of the second day signed by Kimberley Taylor and the co-founders of Angelic Reiki.

Bring a master crystal to class for attunement and programming. The workshop will be held at Holistic House of Healing, 13740 Research Blvd Bldg J-1, Austin, Texas 78750.

Investment for the weekend and all class materials is $444. Classes fill up quickly. Register at http://www.theclearingplace.com/. Last day for registration is July 22, 2017. For questions, email Kimberley at kim@theclearingplace.com or call 512-596-6712. Visit www.theclearingplace.com to learn more about Kimberley Taylor.

Kimberley Taylor
