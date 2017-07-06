News By Tag
North Florida Land Trust welcomes new members to the board of directors
Three new members at large join the board to bring unique and fresh perspective to the mission
"We are very lucky and pleased that Mr. Carney, Mr. Bunton and Mr. Barton agreed to join our board," said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. "Mr. Carney and Mr. Barton both have an impressive background in the financial industry and Mr. Bunton brings nearly 30 years of land conservation experience to the board. I believe their unique and fresh perspective will be extremely valuable to our mission."
Each member will serve a three-year term on the board of directors. Carney replaced his wife, who had joined the board in 2016. He will serve on the board until 2019. Bunton and Barton's terms will expire in 2020.
About North Florida Land Trust
North Florida Land Trust is a non-profit organization who serves as a champion of land conservation primarily in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns counties. NFLT was founded in 1999 and has protected thousands of acres of environmentally significant land including land at Big Talbot Island, the River Branch Preserve, Pumpkin Hill, Moccasin Slough, along the St. Mary's River and other valued natural areas in Northeast Florida. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with private landowners and other public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit www.northfloridalandtrust.org.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
