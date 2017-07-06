Country(s)
Imperial Properties Expands Maintenance Services to Regina
Move builds on success of existing program in firm's Winnipeg market
Services provided by the division's Regina team include property maintenance and facility services. Since its introduction in the Winnipeg market in fall 2016, Imperial Properties' Maintenance Services division has been a successful addition to the company's service offerings, resulting in a reduction in property operating expenses and offering faster response times in situations calling for emergency maintenance service.
Fred Faldas will serve as Maintenance Coordinator in the Regina office. His experience includes multiple stints as a residential maintenance technician, handling work orders and interacting with tenants to ensure swift resolution of maintenance issues. Faldas has hands-on experience working with plumbing, electrical, drywall, flooring and painting repairs.
"Fred is already proving to be a real asset to our Regina office, and we're all excited about the knowledge and experience he'll bring to his work as Maintenance Coordinator,"
As is the case with Winnipeg's Maintenance Services division, the new Regina division will focus primarily on providing residents and tenants with prompt, professional and effective response to repair and maintenance needs. In addition, the division will handle tenant improvements and assume responsibility for handling projects to prepare properties for incoming tenants.
"Imperial Properties is committed to providing our residential and commercial properties with first-rate services, and the Maintenance Services division is a natural extension of what we've long been dedicated to doing," said Villamayor. "We're very excited to be bringing this additional benefit to our Regina properties.
About Imperial Properties
Imperial Properties offers its property management services to owners of residential and commercial properties from its offices in Winnipeg and Regina. The company prides itself on its ability to offer high quality service and operational consistency to its property owners, including those with properties in both markets. To learn more about Imperial Properties, visit http://www.imperialproperties.ca.
