 
News By Tag
* Cyber Security
* Advance Systems Engineering
* Data Science
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Arlington
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Telophase Announces Formation of Executive Advisory Board

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cyber Security
Advance Systems Engineering
Data Science

Industry:
Defense

Location:
Arlington - Virginia - US

Subject:
Executives

ARLINGTON, Va. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Telophase,a pioneering technology company specializing in cyber security and advanced engineering services, recently announced the formation of its Executive Advisory Board (EAB) with three key appointments: James E. Sylvester, Geoffrey Yoder and Dave Sylvester, who will serve as the Chairman of the EAB.

The EAB will provide Telophase's management team with their expertise and consultation to explore, review, and evaluate a range of potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.

"At Telophase, we are focused on building a culture of innovation. To that end, the Board of Advisors will help Telophase shape the tone, provide guidance and insight to help us forge a strategic path for growth and excellence." Stated Jamil Husain, Telophase Chief Executive Officer

Biographical information about the new Board members is below:

James E. Sylvester is an experienced telecommunications industry advisor with over 35 years of experience in the design, development, testing and implementation of telephone and computer systems. Currently, he consults to telecommunications equipment manufacturers and service providers and serves on several companies' advisory boards. James served as the Vice President of Systems Integration and Testing at Verizon. During his time there, he managed their ISO-certified labs for the testing of new products and services prior to being placed in the company's commercial wireline networks. James has also served as a Board member for National Cooperative for Laboratory Accreditation. James graduated Magna Cum Laude in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University, has a Master's in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Geoffrey Yoder has served as the Associate Administrator (Acting) and the Deputy Associate Administrator in the NASA Science Mission Directorate responsible for overseeing the safe and successful execution of the directorate's $5.6 Billion annual budget and portfolio of 114 missions in formulation and development, as well as the operating science missions. During his time at NASA, Mr. Yoder served as the Director of the Directorate Integration Office where he implemented a broad range of ESMD integration activities including architecture trades and analysis, information technology architecture and IT management, risk and knowledge management, technology protection, and Constellation Program Level 1 requirements.

Dave Sylvester,has served on the advisory boards for various companies in the defense and intelligence, insurance, and consumer products industries. He is considered as a subject matter expert in strategic long-term planning for small and midsize businesses. His past experiences include strategic supply chain management at Boeing, operations management at Verizon, and several entrepreneurial endeavors. He has managed multi-million dollar projects and has led supply chain and teaming strategy for billion-dollar proposals with DOD, DOE, DHS, and the Intelligence Community. Dave holds a Bachelor's in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech University and a Master's in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Visit http://www.telophase.com for details

Media Contact
Telophase Corporation
Liza Armstrong
7033127550
larmstrong@telophase.com
End
Source:
Email:***@telophase.com Email Verified
Tags:Cyber Security, Advance Systems Engineering, Data Science
Industry:Defense
Location:Arlington - Virginia - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share