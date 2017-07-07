News By Tag
Telophase Announces Formation of Executive Advisory Board
The EAB will provide Telophase's management team with their expertise and consultation to explore, review, and evaluate a range of potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.
"At Telophase, we are focused on building a culture of innovation. To that end, the Board of Advisors will help Telophase shape the tone, provide guidance and insight to help us forge a strategic path for growth and excellence."
Biographical information about the new Board members is below:
James E. Sylvester is an experienced telecommunications industry advisor with over 35 years of experience in the design, development, testing and implementation of telephone and computer systems. Currently, he consults to telecommunications equipment manufacturers and service providers and serves on several companies' advisory boards. James served as the Vice President of Systems Integration and Testing at Verizon. During his time there, he managed their ISO-certified labs for the testing of new products and services prior to being placed in the company's commercial wireline networks. James has also served as a Board member for National Cooperative for Laboratory Accreditation. James graduated Magna Cum Laude in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University, has a Master's in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Geoffrey Yoder has served as the Associate Administrator (Acting) and the Deputy Associate Administrator in the NASA Science Mission Directorate responsible for overseeing the safe and successful execution of the directorate's $5.6 Billion annual budget and portfolio of 114 missions in formulation and development, as well as the operating science missions. During his time at NASA, Mr. Yoder served as the Director of the Directorate Integration Office where he implemented a broad range of ESMD integration activities including architecture trades and analysis, information technology architecture and IT management, risk and knowledge management, technology protection, and Constellation Program Level 1 requirements.
Dave Sylvester,has served on the advisory boards for various companies in the defense and intelligence, insurance, and consumer products industries. He is considered as a subject matter expert in strategic long-term planning for small and midsize businesses. His past experiences include strategic supply chain management at Boeing, operations management at Verizon, and several entrepreneurial endeavors. He has managed multi-million dollar projects and has led supply chain and teaming strategy for billion-dollar proposals with DOD, DOE, DHS, and the Intelligence Community. Dave holds a Bachelor's in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech University and a Master's in Business Administration from Georgetown University.
Visit http://www.telophase.com for details
