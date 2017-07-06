News By Tag
Marketforce to host The Blockchain Summit on 31st October in London
Distributed ledger technology remains one of the hottest topics of discussion in the financial services industry. However, the time for talk is over; it is now time to develop, test and kick-start a technological revolution.
With a programme that features three stages on the central pillars of blockchain development, Digital Identity, Asset Transfer and Trading, and Smart Contracts, this conference is the meeting point for all people, business or technical, looking to learn and take DLT to the next level.
"One of the best blockchain events I have attended for substance: a good balance of subject discussion and technical concepts, an overview of the market now and a realistic vision for the future."
- Managing Director & Co-Founder, Interition Ltd
"Great networking and knowledgeable speakers."
- Blockchain Engineer, HSBC Strategy
Please visit the website at for more information on the programme and speakers.
• +44(0) 20 7760 8699
Media Contact
Sales
conferences@
