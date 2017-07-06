 
July 2017





Marketforce to host The Blockchain Summit on 31st October in London

Distributed ledger technology remains one of the hottest topics of discussion in the financial services industry. However, the time for talk is over; it is now time to develop, test and kick-start a technological revolution.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Blockchain Summit will be bigger and more comprehensive than ever, exploring the live use cases being developed by incumbents and disruptors alike from both within financial services and beyond into media, government, charity and more.

With a programme that features three stages on the central pillars of blockchain development, Digital Identity, Asset Transfer and Trading, and Smart Contracts, this conference is the meeting point for all people, business or technical, looking to learn and take DLT to the next level.

"One of the best blockchain events I have attended for substance: a good balance of subject discussion and technical concepts, an overview of the market now and a realistic vision for the future."

- Managing Director & Co-Founder, Interition Ltd

"Great networking and knowledgeable speakers."

- Blockchain Engineer, HSBC Strategy

Please visit the website at for more information on the programme and speakers.  or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com. http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/financial-services/b...

Source:Marketforce Business Media
