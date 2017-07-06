News By Tag
NYS Senator Elaine Phillips Tours Helen Keller National Center and Presents Resolution of Support
Senator's visit commemorates 50th anniversary of HKNC for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults.
"We were honored and very pleased to have Senator Phillips visit our Sands Point headquarters,"
In part, the resolution read by Senator Phillips stated, "HKNC gives people who are deaf-blind the tools to live, work, and thrive in the communities of their choice. It is the sense of this legislative body that when organizations of such noble aims and accomplishments are brought to our attention, they should be recognized and applauded by all the citizens of the great Empire State."
HKNC provides comprehensive vocational and independent living training on a national level to youths and adults who are deaf-blind. In addition to its headquarters in Sands Point, New York, HKNC maintains 10 regional offices serving New England, Mid-Atlantic, East Central, Southeast, North Central, South Central, Great Plains, Rocky Mountains, Southwest, and Northwest. HKNC also partners with other agencies across the United States to build their capacity to work with individuals who are deaf-blind.
New York State Senator Elaine Phillips (center) recently visited the Helen Keller National Center (HKNC) in Sands Point to present a resolution from the New York State Senate congratulating HKNC on its 50th anniversary. Senator Phillips read the entire resolution aloud and spent time with students and staff, including (from left to right) Christopher Woodfill, HKNC associate executive director; Ellen Foshag, Edgar Herrera, Deven Phillips and Danielle Burton, HKNC students; and Susan Ruzenski, HKNC executive director.
Media Contact
Lloyd Singer
lsinger@epoch5.com
