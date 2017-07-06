 
Industry News





NYS Senator Elaine Phillips Tours Helen Keller National Center and Presents Resolution of Support

Senator's visit commemorates 50th anniversary of HKNC for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults.
 
 
Senator Phillips presents resolution from the NYS Senate.
Senator Phillips presents resolution from the NYS Senate.
 
SANDS POINT, N.Y. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- New York State Senator Elaine Phillips (R) recently visited and toured the Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults (HKNC) in Sands Point, New York.  Senator Phillips used the occasion to meet with students and staff and present a resolution voted on by the full state senate in Albany commemorating HKNC's 50th anniversary.  A division of Helen Keller Services (HKS), HKNC is marking its 50th anniversary with a series of activities throughout 2017, including an anniversary luncheon on October 7.

"We were honored and very pleased to have Senator Phillips visit our Sands Point headquarters," remarked HKNC Executive Director Susan Ruzenski.  "She took time to interact with our students, learn more about our mission, and read the entire State of New York Legislative Resolution.  Everyone was very moved by her passion and keen interest in our programs.  Her visit will be remembered as one of the highlights of our 50th anniversary celebration."

In part, the resolution read by Senator Phillips stated, "HKNC gives people who are deaf-blind the tools to live, work, and thrive in the communities of their choice.  It is the sense of this legislative body that when organizations of such noble aims and accomplishments are brought to our attention, they should be recognized and applauded by all the citizens of the great Empire State."

HKNC provides comprehensive vocational and independent living training on a national level to youths and adults who are deaf-blind.  In addition to its headquarters in Sands Point, New York, HKNC maintains 10 regional offices serving New England, Mid-Atlantic, East Central, Southeast, North Central, South Central, Great Plains, Rocky Mountains, Southwest, and Northwest.  HKNC also partners with other agencies across the United States to build their capacity to work with individuals who are deaf-blind.

For more information, go to www.helenkeller.org/hknc.

PHOTO CAPTION:

New York State Senator Elaine Phillips (center) recently visited the Helen Keller National Center (HKNC) in Sands Point to present a resolution from the New York State Senate congratulating HKNC on its 50th anniversary.  Senator Phillips read the entire resolution aloud and spent time with students and staff, including (from left to right) Christopher Woodfill, HKNC associate executive director; Ellen Foshag, Edgar Herrera, Deven Phillips and Danielle Burton, HKNC students; and Susan Ruzenski, HKNC executive director.

