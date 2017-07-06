News By Tag
MotorCrush is Giving Mopar Enthusiasts Money at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals
Download the Hot NEW Automotive App Today and WIN with MotorCrush
Just announced, MotorCrush is offering guests of the 2017 Carlisle Chrysler Nationals (July 14-16 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds)
Via the iTunes store or Google Play, users can download the app today. Once you're up and running, check in at Carlisle and let the MotorCrush community know you're at the Chrysler Nationals. The car with the most likes during one of six contest windows WILL WIN MONEY. Don't have a car? Don't worry, you can give likes and win as well. Prize totals range from $50 to $200 per winner and total between $1,000 and $4,000 over the course of the entire contest.
Prizes are distributed equally among all winners and the prize increases one dollar with each car checked-in at Carlisle over a two-day period (July 14-15 at the Chrysler show), and the final prize given is determined at the end of the two-day period. Additional contest dates for the aforementioned shows will be announced via activity listings on www.CarlisleEvents.com. Winners can only receive one prize per event. Runner-ups will be chosen in the event the winner has already received a prize.
Official rules are available via www.MotorCrush.com/
