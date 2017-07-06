 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


MotorCrush is Giving Mopar Enthusiasts Money at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals

CARLISLE, Pa. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Never one to fall behind the always advancing trends, Carlisle Events knew a good thing when it saw it and for the past few months has partnered with Andy Lally ALIVE to develop an all-new free automotive app known as MotorCrush.  MotorCrush is the social network for car enthusiast.  It allows users to check-in to a show to identify where their car is in real time for everyone on the app to see – and even message.  The app also allows users to list every modification, tune and part associated with their ride so they can build up some clout and credibility within the community.  These are just a few of the excellent features of this app…but wait, there is more!

Just announced, MotorCrush is offering guests of the 2017 Carlisle Chrysler Nationals (July 14-16 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds) a chance to win money!  MotorCrush already brings car enthusiasts together, but now they aim to bring the car community even closer together and do so by offering up to $4,000 in cash prizes just by downloading then earning or giving likes; it's that simple!  The Chrysler Nationals is just one of many opportunities to win at Carlisle, with the Carlisle Truck Nationals, Corvettes at Carlisle and Fall Carlisle being additional on-site outlets too.

Via the iTunes store or Google Play, users can download the app today.  Once you're up and running, check in at Carlisle and let the MotorCrush community know you're at the Chrysler Nationals. The car with the most likes during one of six contest windows WILL WIN MONEY. Don't have a car? Don't worry, you can give likes and win as well. Prize totals range from $50 to $200 per winner and total between $1,000 and $4,000 over the course of the entire contest.

Prizes are distributed equally among all winners and the prize increases one dollar with each car checked-in at Carlisle over a two-day period (July 14-15 at the Chrysler show), and the final prize given is determined at the end of the two-day period.  Additional contest dates for the aforementioned shows will be announced via activity listings on www.CarlisleEvents.com.  Winners can only receive one prize per event. Runner-ups will be chosen in the event the winner has already received a prize.

Official rules are available via www.MotorCrush.com/contest-rules and via the Carlisle Events web page, enthusiasts can find all relevant info too, including details about the remaining 2017 schedule, the Chrysler Nationals and this very special contest.  There are four ways to win, with six contest windows throughout event weekend.  Download, check-in, give likes, and win - Good luck!

Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
Click to Share