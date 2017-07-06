 
Jeremy Welch Wins Donald Healey Memorial Trophy

Austin Healey racers and enthusiasts from all over Europe descended on the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort for the Donald Healey Memorial Trophy race last weekend
 
 
BURTON ON TRENT, England - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The 60 minute race featured what some have described as a "24 hour pit stop", i.e. 2 races of 30 minutes each. The results of the first 30 mins would determine the starting grid of the second with these results determining the overall prizes.

Jeremy Welch in his Austin Healey, KVS 484 took pole position by just 0.054 seconds from Anders Schilt. He would line up ahead of 22 other cars including the 3000's of Nils-Fredrik Nyblaeus in YOP 999 and Christiaen van Lanschot in DD 300. Tony Worthington and co-driver Simon Drinkell would also drive TSU 780 in the first outing for the car since sustaining damage at the Spa 6 Hours last year.

In the first half as one of the fastest cars on track, Welch was able to build a substantial lead over the rest of the field going on to take the chequered flag by 16 seconds and would therefore start the second half of the race from pole position again.

The next session would not be so easy and the other competitors had really upped their game from the previous day. Welch led from the start and towards the end enjoyed a great battle with youngster Jack Rawles, Welch going on to claim overall victory by just 0.788 seconds, one of the closest finishes in Healey racing history.

Full Denis Welch Motorsport results and further photos are available on the Big Healey website at www.bighealey.co.uk

Contact
Mark Gibson
***@bighealey.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@bighealey.co.uk Email Verified
Denis Welch Motorsport, Austin Healey Racing, Historic Motorsport
Automotive
Burton on Trent - Staffordshire - England
