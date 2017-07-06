News By Tag
Airborne ISR Presentations by DSTL and Royal Netherlands Air Force Released by SMi Group
Military presentation released in advance of SMi's 3rd Annual Airborne ISR Conference on 25-26th October 2017
The first presentation, given by DSTL's Stephen Helsdon, is entitled 'Keeping the Technical Advantage: Improving & Sustaining ISR Interoperability in a Changing World'. The second, given by Royal Netherlands Air Force Air Staff, Major Stuart Lorraine, Staff Officer ISTAR, is entitled 'Update on the Netherlands Doctrine & Development of C4ISTAR'.
These can be downloaded for free from SMi's download centre, at: https://www.smi-
The London-based, events company has released these exclusive presentations to give future attendees of the next Airborne ISR conference a taste of what to expect on the 25th and 26th October in London, UK.
2017's conference returns to further explore the tactics and technologies at the forefront of ISR operations challenges, drawing on the experience and latest developments from senior military experts, concepts of operation and plans for future capability development. The two-day event comes at a time of renewed importance, as ongoing coalition operations grow in both intensity and scope, an increased demand for information presents a unique set of questions to both the operator and the infrastructure supporting the ISR network.
This year's agenda will feature senior representation from NATO's key ISR platforms: Allied Ground Surveillance Programme and NATO AWACS. There will also be attendance from the US Air Force, French Air Force, RAF, UK Joint Forces Command, as well as an array of new nations, ranging from the German MoD to New Zealand Defence Force. Along with a strong focus on research, development and emerging ISR technologies – with R&D perspectives from DSTL, QinetiQ, Fraunhofer Institute, TNO and ONERA.
A pre-conference workshop, 'Every Platform a Sensor', will also be held 24th October. Attendees will deliberate the potential for multi-source data to contribute to the single intelligence picture.
For those interested in attending, a special lower rate of £899 is available to government and acting military personnel. A final £100 early bird discount will also be available to all delegates until the 30th September.
Airborne ISR 2017
25th-26th October
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, United Kingdom
https://www.smi-
Proudly sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing, for information on exhibiting and branding packages available, email Sadia Malick at: smalick@smi-
To register online, visit: https://www.smi-
