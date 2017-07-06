News By Tag
MicMiles Debuts his New Single "We Know" Ft. OG Magnum, Viral Sensation
HipHop Artist Continues to Drop Dope Content Straight From The Land
MicMiles has been perfecting his craft since the release of his last single "On the Way". Every single he releases seems to gain steam quickly, with "On the Way" securing over 8k views on Yo Raps. MicMiles has been working on new music and visuals as well as performing his hits around the country. After his stellar performance in Toronto during the Urban HipHop Awards weekend, other performance requests started pouring in. Micmiles will be announcing another huge international performance date soon. Fans will also be able to hear him on the 2017 Ohio Hip Hop Awards Mixtape.
Mic Miles, a young budding artist from Cleveland Ohio got his start in music back in 2010, recording for fun with a group of friends. Raised by a single mother for half of his life, Miles had to resort to some creative measures to make friends. "I went to 5 different elementary schools before moving to the suburbs in 6th grade. I was always the new kid so I use to rap popular songs on the bus to make friends" says Miles.
"The Other Side", his official mixtape available on Spinrilla gives fans a look inside his life. The past, present and future is all left on wax. Mic's versatility and passion for writing rhymes are showcased in this body of work.
Watch the Video Here: https://youtu.be/
