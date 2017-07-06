Hip Hop Artist 1K Phew Releases New Music with "Never Too Late" Mixtape

Never Too Late Cover

-- Hip Hop Artist and Voice of the Millennials, 1K Phew, releases a new mixtape, "Never Too Late". Hoodrich ENT presents "Never Too Late" hosted by DJ Scream, DJ MLK, and DJ Swamp Izzo. "Never Too Late" is available as a free download through datpiff.com. Inspired by taking his sound to a whole new level, "Never Too Late" is for the goal digger, the one out there working hard and for those who just love good music. "Everything is on God's timing. #NeverTooLate", says 1K Phew.Since the release of his mixtape, 1K Phew has been in the studio coming up with more music and creating a new sound. 1K Phew now has a feature with Recording Artist Lecrae entitled, "Hammertime"produced by Metro Boomin that will be on the airwaves real soon. Out and about supporting industry creatives, hitting red carpets and attending A-List events, 1K Phew is honing his skills as a lyricist to get his message out for the world to hear.At just 23 years old, 1K Phew's rise from local rapper with swagger to compelling artist equipped with a message, has been refreshing to watch. The east side Atlanta rap artist has cultivated his home roots and used it as a pivotal role in shaping his music and his look. "The story I'm telling is how I overcame my obstacles," 1K Phew says. "You can't force anybody to follow your way but you can let your light shine and watch them come to you."Free download of "Never Too Late" is available now on datpiff.com now. Be sure to follow 1K Phew on all social media networks @1kphew. Be sure to check him out on YouTube, and all over Atlanta's mainstream radio airwaves.1K Phew is among a new breed of Atlanta artists taking the trap sensibility and elevating it to great effect. His smooth delivery and evocative vocal tone pair well with the bouncy, energetic production that defines his sound. There's a sense of transparency that comes through in his music, a kind of refined rawness that can only be gained through experience and honing your craft. To let him tell it: "I'm not worried about being politically correct. I just want to give people the real. That's where the 1K comes from, always keeping it 1,000 no matter what."