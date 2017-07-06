News By Tag
Hip Hop Artist 1K Phew Releases New Music with "Never Too Late" Mixtape
Since the release of his mixtape, 1K Phew has been in the studio coming up with more music and creating a new sound. 1K Phew now has a feature with Recording Artist Lecrae entitled, "Hammertime"
At just 23 years old, 1K Phew's rise from local rapper with swagger to compelling artist equipped with a message, has been refreshing to watch. The east side Atlanta rap artist has cultivated his home roots and used it as a pivotal role in shaping his music and his look. "The story I'm telling is how I overcame my obstacles," 1K Phew says. "You can't force anybody to follow your way but you can let your light shine and watch them come to you."
Free download of "Never Too Late" is available now on datpiff.com now. Be sure to follow 1K Phew on all social media networks @1kphew. Be sure to check him out on YouTube, and all over Atlanta's mainstream radio airwaves.
About 1K Phew:
1K Phew is among a new breed of Atlanta artists taking the trap sensibility and elevating it to great effect. His smooth delivery and evocative vocal tone pair well with the bouncy, energetic production that defines his sound. There's a sense of transparency that comes through in his music, a kind of refined rawness that can only be gained through experience and honing your craft. To let him tell it: "I'm not worried about being politically correct. I just want to give people the real. That's where the 1K comes from, always keeping it 1,000 no matter what."
