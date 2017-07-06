Global Pharmaceutical Processing & Packaging Equipment Market Worth USD 25,018.3 Million by 2022

News By Tag
The global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market is mainly segmented into various types of processing and packaging equipment. The processing equipment market is further segmented by product (milling equipment, vibrio sifter, granulator, dryers, blenders, tablet presses, tablet coating machines, and allied machines) and mode of administration (oral mode & topical mode). The packaging equipment market is further segmented on the basis of products into primary packaging equipment (solid packaging equipment, semi-solid packaging equipment and liquid packaging equipment) and secondary packaging equipment(cartoning equipment, wrapping equipment, case packaging equipment, tray packing equipment and others), and labelling and serialization equipment.
Based on the geography, the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America commanded the major share in the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to show lucrative growth potential for the pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market during the analysis period. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly attributed to the growing population, especially in India and China, rising awareness about healthcare, increasing the focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers on this region, and increasing growth of aging population along with chronic and infectious diseases.
The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product & application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market were new product launches & product enhancements, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions. New product launches & product enhancements was the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market.
The key players in the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market are Maquinaria Industrial Dara, SL, Romaco Group, Tecnomaco Italia SRL, Cadmack Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., M.A.R. S.P.A. Macchine Automatiche Riempitrici, ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., IDEX CORPORATION, Uhlmann, GroupeBretecheIndustrie, I.M.A Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A, Robert Bosch GmBH, GEA Group, Körber AG, Bausch + Ströbel, Optel Group, Jeckson Vision, ACG Worldwide, Brevetti C.E.A. SPA, Sainty International Group (SAINTYCO), Antares Vision S.r.l, Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Marchesini Group.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of product, mode of administration, and regions/countries?
What is the historical market for pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restraints, and trends in the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market?
Who are the major players in the pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market?
What are the recent developments in the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market and how do they compete with the global players?
