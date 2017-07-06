Educogym Canary Wharf personal trainers changing the lives of cients with revolutionary fat loss

Canary Wharf, the financial district of London, is full of busy, hard working men and women working long hours and many putting their jobs above their health. Not the place to expect a revolutionary gym to appear,Educogym Canary Wharf.

-- Canary Wharf, the financial district of London, is full of busy, hard working men and women working long hours and many putting their jobs above their health. Not the place to expect a revolutionary gym to appear, creating amazing fat loss and muscle gain through personal training, in just a matter of days, Educogym, Canary Wharf is transforming lives and bodies.Educogym Canary Wharf opened their doors in the last few years and have created some amazing results and transformations, the average person losing 7.5 pounds of fat and gaining 3 pounds of muscle in just 12 days, and with many achieving more. Educogym Canary Wharf personal trainers offer much more than the 'just a gym service'. Mica, one of the Canary Wharf gyms personal trainers explained "We create personalised nutrition plans, training programmes, and on top of that create a positive mindset towards training and pushing to reach each client's individual goals, this is way more than a normal gym, and our results are proof of that."Educogym Canary Wharf is founded on scientific research. Jagir Singh, managing director of Educogym Canary Wharf said, "Our gym, personal training, mindset and nutrition is based on a University research study where the participants were dramatically transformed, losing 7.5 pounds of fat and gaining 3 pounds of muscle in just 12 days, those results are amazing, but the best part about it, is that training only takes 20 minutes per day unlike traditional gyms that involve hour long sessions, and the results are 100% better!". Many do not even believe it is possible, however Educogym Canary Wharf, and their personal trainers as well as clients, are living proof. "You can view our website, hundreds and hundreds of images of our clients at Educogym losing a large amount of body fat, gaining a great amount of muscle, lowering their BMI, body fat percentage and overall creating a healthier version of their former selves. It is incredible, the results are phenomenal and people are literally being transformed before our eyes, in as little as 12 days" said Orlstyne Wilson, personal trainer at Educogym Canary Wharf.Could Educogym Canary Wharf be the future of a healthier Canary Wharf? Could Educogym really transform the lives of the busiest employees of the area? "The reason we are so successful at transforming our clients, especially those working in Canary Wharf is simply this, our sessions are just twenty minutes long, you can come to Educogym, train, shower, change and leave and still have time for a cup of tea before your lunch break is over, it is that quick, our sessions are so intense twenty minutes is all you need, we are open in the early hours as well as late evening to allow those working long hours to have to time to get to us, and our personal trainers really motivate you to change your nutrition as a lifestyle, not as a fad diet" explained Minerva Crentsil, Outreach Manager at Educogym Canary Wharf.Educogym canary Wharf are clearly making big waves in the health and fitness industry. With such a unique and successful programme available, surely it is only a matter of time before these amazing results take over the whole of Canary Wharf and London.