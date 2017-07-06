 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Pittsfield
* Massachusetts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pittsfield
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Edith Wharton's Lenox

Local author Cornelia Brooke Gilder will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Edith Wharton's Lenox
Edith Wharton's Lenox
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Local History
* Pittsfield
* Massachusetts

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Pittsfield - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Edith Wharton's Lenox

Local author Cornelia Brooke Gilder will be available to sign copies of book

In 1900, Edith Wharton burst into the settled summer colony of Lenox. An aspiring novelist in her thirties, she was already a ferocious aesthete and intellect. She and her husband, Teddy, planned a defiantly classical villa, and she became a bestselling author with The House of Mirth in 1905. As a hostess, designer, gardener and writer, Wharton set high standards that delighted many, including Ambassador Joseph Choate and sculptor Daniel Chester French. But her perceptive and sometimes indiscreet pen also alienated potent figures like Emily Vanderbilt Sloane and Georgiana Welles Sargent. Author Cornelia Brooke Gilder gives an insider's glimpse of the community's reaction to this disruptive star during her tumultuous Lenox decade.

About the Author:

A lifelong Berkshire resident, Cornelia Brooke Gilder was educated at Vassar College and Cambridge University. She grew up in Lenox and has lived in Tyringham since her marriage to George Gilder forty years ago. Among her books on Berkshire history are two co-authored with Richard S. Jackson Jr., Houses of the Berkshires (Acanthus Press, 2006, revised edition 2011) and The Lenox Club: A Sesquicentennial History (2014). She also wrote Hawthorne's Lenox (with Julia Conklin Peters), published by The History Press in 2008.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

555 Hubbard Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

When:  Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcdiapublishing.com
Tags:Local History, Pittsfield, Massachusetts
Industry:Publishing
Location:Pittsfield - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share