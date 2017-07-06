News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Edith Wharton's Lenox
Local author Cornelia Brooke Gilder will be available to sign copies of book
In 1900, Edith Wharton burst into the settled summer colony of Lenox. An aspiring novelist in her thirties, she was already a ferocious aesthete and intellect. She and her husband, Teddy, planned a defiantly classical villa, and she became a bestselling author with The House of Mirth in 1905. As a hostess, designer, gardener and writer, Wharton set high standards that delighted many, including Ambassador Joseph Choate and sculptor Daniel Chester French. But her perceptive and sometimes indiscreet pen also alienated potent figures like Emily Vanderbilt Sloane and Georgiana Welles Sargent. Author Cornelia Brooke Gilder gives an insider's glimpse of the community's reaction to this disruptive star during her tumultuous Lenox decade.
About the Author:
A lifelong Berkshire resident, Cornelia Brooke Gilder was educated at Vassar College and Cambridge University. She grew up in Lenox and has lived in Tyringham since her marriage to George Gilder forty years ago. Among her books on Berkshire history are two co-authored with Richard S. Jackson Jr., Houses of the Berkshires (Acanthus Press, 2006, revised edition 2011) and The Lenox Club: A Sesquicentennial History (2014). She also wrote Hawthorne's Lenox (with Julia Conklin Peters), published by The History Press in 2008.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
555 Hubbard Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
When: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
