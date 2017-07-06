Severin Moro's "The Inner Reflection" book launches

News By Tag
Next Century Publishing launches Severin Moro's "The Inner Reflection"
Severin Moro Jr's The Inner Reflections is about Frank Marino and his partner, Alan Ray, who are two Private Eyes from the Big Apple, specializing in finding missing persons. When they receive a call from someone in the Adirondack Mountains, in upstate New York, their "suspicion antennae" immediately goes up. Arriving at the home of Loren Shriner – a well-to-do socialite who's gone missing after being overcome with anxiety over the loss of his wife – the detectives are perplexed. Occult books, a mirror, and candles indicate Shriner has been dabbling the paranormal and the men have no experience with the spirit world, except for Alan's "gift."
As Marino and Ray dig deeper, they travel into the realm of the underworld, and the PI's must navigate obscure passageways, dungeons, and life-threatening encounters … until finally meeting "The One Who Watches."
Can the detectives find Loren before time runs out? Will Cassandra, a fallen angel, help or hinder their quest? And will Marino and Ray ultimately escape with their lives?
SEVERIN MORO JR. graduated from Albany Business College, and is now retired from GE Plastics Division in Selkirk N.Y., where he spent thirty years and finished up as Process Leader in the Environmental Field. Severin is a musician and has played guitar for many years. He currently resides in Albany, N.Y., with his wife Claudette of forty-five years. Severin has two sons, Stephen and Severin M.
https://nextcenturypublishing.com/
Next Century Publishing
