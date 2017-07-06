 
Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Hudson Valley Murder & Mayhem

Local author Andrew K. Amelinckx will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Hudson Valley Murder & Mayhem
Hudson Valley Murder & Mayhem
 
KINGSTON, N.Y. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Hudson Valley Murder & Mayhem

Local author Andrew K. Amelinckx will be available to sign copies of book

The Hudson Valley is drenched in history, culture and blood. In the fall of 1893, Lizzie Halliday left a trail of bodies in her wake, slaughtering two strangers and her husband before stabbing a nurse to death at the asylum housing her. A Jazz Age politician, tired of fighting with his overbearing wife, murdered her and buried the body under the front porch. In 1882, a cantankerous old miner, dubbed the "Austerlitz Cannibal" by the press, chopped up his partner before he himself swung from the end of a rope. Author Andrew Amelinckx dredges up the Hudson Valley's dark past, from Prohibition-era shootouts to unsolved murders, in eleven heart-pounding true stories.

About the Author:

Andrew K.F. Amelinckx is an award-winning crime reporter, freelance journalist and visual artist. He grew up in Louisiana and now lives in New York's Hudson Valley with his wife, Kara, and dog, Bingo. After nearly a decade covering crime for various newspapers in the region, he is now a contributing editor for the magazine Modern Farmer and the cofounder (with his wife) of the men's accessory company Fellow Well Met. He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a master of fine arts degree in painting from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1177 Ulster Ave.

Kingston, NY 12401

When:  Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Click to Share