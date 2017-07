DEI Introduces Heat Shroud GOLD™

Hi-tech protection of fuel lines, wire, hose and cable with hook and loop closure design for easy installation and removal

-- DEI (http://www.designengineering.com/)now offers its popular Heat Shroud™ with hook and loop closure for quick installation on fuel lines, wire, hose, and cable, in a heat reflective Gold material for the highest level of thermal protection.DEI first introduced its successful Reflect-A-GOLD™as a lightweight, low-clearance material to protect sensitive components from extreme heat swings from hot to cold. Heat Shroud GOLD (http://www.designengineering.com/category/catalog/design-engineering-inc/line-hose-protection/heat-sheath-gold)is a metalized polyamide polymer laminated to a 20 oz. heat treated glass cloth material, capable of handling continual temperatures up to 850°F. In addition to its heat reflecting properties, Heat Shroud GOLD also provides additional protection against oil, dirt and road grime, and resistant to UV degradation. For installation, there is no need to remove wires or hoses to install. Simply measure, trim, wrap and close around existing fuel lines, wire, hose, and cable.Heat Shroud GOLD is now available in multiple diameters from ½" to 1-1/4" ID in a 3 ft. length (part #010458).For more information about DEI's new Heat Shroud GOLD, or DEI's full line of thermal products,visit www.DesignEngineering.com , call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel.