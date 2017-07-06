News By Tag
DEI Introduces Heat Shroud GOLD™
Hi-tech protection of fuel lines, wire, hose and cable with hook and loop closure design for easy installation and removal
DEI first introduced its successful Reflect-A-GOLD™
Heat Shroud GOLD is now available in multiple diameters from ½" to 1-1/4" ID in a 3 ft. length (part #010458).
For more information about DEI's new Heat Shroud GOLD, or DEI's full line of thermal products,visit www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel.
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen@
