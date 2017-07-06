New Headphones use high-end Swiss watchmaking as inspiration

British-Swiss creators 'TECA' have just launched the Luzli Roller MK1 bespoke headphones. With excellent sound and handcrafted details each headphone is customised for its owner.

-- "Each ROLLER MK1 Headphone is hand made in Switzerland, each one is therefore unique and has a serial number engraved" says Andrew Lee the inventor.The Roller MK1 Batch Production Hand Crafted on-ear headphones combine refined precision engineering and design with a unique patented rolling mechanism which makes these headphones small enough to fit in your pocket or purse.These headphones have the quality and attention to detail you would expect from Swiss craftsmanship and indeed were inspired by high quality Swiss watches which are both an expression of portable luxury and durable enough to last for generations.Launched this year the headphone has been awarded the Red Dot award.luzli.comFor more information please contact us here: dina@luzli.com +44(0)1303266120 Press images can be downloaded HERE and HERE (zip files 6MB)CANJAM 15/16 of July 2017 10am-6pmCanJam Global is the premier headphone and personal audio expo produced by Head-Fi.org, the world's largest community for headphone and personal audio enthusiasts. This year's London showcase is taking place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel.PRODUCT FEATURES:Precision Design Machined from pure aluminium and stainless steel with exceptional sound quality from such a compact size ROLLER MK1 has a cohesive and warm sound presentation.Unique Folding The Patented rolling design makes this the smallest package size of its type in the world. Unlike other folding headphones which use plastic the ROLLER MK1 is built to last and uses the same high quality materials that you might expect from a premium watch.Superior Comfort With 22 separate stainless steel springs the headband actually conforms to the users head making it more comfortable and adaptable to different shapes and sizes. This makes the ROLLER MK1 ideal for travel use.Swiss Craftsmanship With German sound engineering, Swiss construction and British flare for creativity the ROLLER MK1 is a true example of European Design at its best. The highest attention to detail makes each product a work of Art.Driver Unit Size: 30mmImpedance: 32 OhmsSound Pressure Level (SPL): 114 dBMax Input Power: 20mWTransducers Principle: Dynamic, ClosedFrequency Response: 110HZTotal Harmonic Distortion: < 0,5%