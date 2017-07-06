 
Industry News





DEI Hosts Local Cruise-in; Raises Funds for Local Animal Shelter

 
 
DEI 2017 Cruise-in in Avon Lake, OH
DEI 2017 Cruise-in in Avon Lake, OH
 
AVON LAKE, Ohio - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- DEI teamed up with the City of Avon Lake to host a day-long cruise-in on Saturday, June 10 that was deemed a huge success. Mayor Gregory Zilka and the team at Design Engineering reported that over five hundred attended the event held at Weiss Baseball Fields located across the street from DEI headquarters.

Tom Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, says, "This was our second Cruise-in event and we were ecstatic that this year the City of Avon Lake wanted to make this a co-hosted event and offered the use of Weiss Fields for the cruise-in. We couldn't have  been more pleased with the turnout!"

The day began with a convoy of classics rolling in from throughout the Midwest. A local band, The GeezCats played music from the 50s and 60s, followed by It's Show Time DJ Services playing tunes from noon to 6:00 p.m. Revolution Pie, a Beatles tribute band that has opened for Paul McCartney at Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, played from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Cruise-in raised more than $500 for the Love-A-Stray Animal Shelter through a 50/50 raffle and a product giveaway raffle.

Miller added, "We were more than pleased with the turnout and appreciate so much all that made this event a success. Already we have ideas on how to make next year's event even better!"

For more information about DEI's Cruise-In event,visithttps://www.facebook.com/DesignEngInc, view this You Tube video, or e-mail: TimM@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel.

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen@designengineering.com
Source:Design Engineering
Email:***@designengineering.com Email Verified
