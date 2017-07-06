News By Tag
DEI Hosts Local Cruise-in; Raises Funds for Local Animal Shelter
Tom Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, says, "This was our second Cruise-in event and we were ecstatic that this year the City of Avon Lake wanted to make this a co-hosted event and offered the use of Weiss Fields for the cruise-in. We couldn't have been more pleased with the turnout!"
The day began with a convoy of classics rolling in from throughout the Midwest. A local band, The GeezCats played music from the 50s and 60s, followed by It's Show Time DJ Services playing tunes from noon to 6:00 p.m. Revolution Pie, a Beatles tribute band that has opened for Paul McCartney at Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, played from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Cruise-in raised more than $500 for the Love-A-Stray Animal Shelter through a 50/50 raffle and a product giveaway raffle.
Miller added, "We were more than pleased with the turnout and appreciate so much all that made this event a success. Already we have ideas on how to make next year's event even better!"
For more information about DEI's Cruise-In event,visithttps://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen@
