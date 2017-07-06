News By Tag
Blue Whale Media Ltd Move to New Birchwood Office
With the new branch, Blue Whale Media wishes to explore new strategies to brand new premises and boost business for growth.
Stunning Location
Boulevard is in the vicinity of major landmarks including Liverpool and Manchester, and Birchwood Shopping Centre. Popular high street names such as Subway, Aldi, Greggs and Asda, have an address at this prime location.
Blue Whale Media rests on a beautifully maintained landscape within the Boulevard. The office interiors give a clear view of the outside.
An attractive setting has been known to boost creative minds. The web design Manchester firm, already known for its stylish, creative and stunning websites, can be expected to come up with even more inspiring designs and results for small and medium businesses.
Uninterrupted Facilities
Birchwood Boulevard is conveniently placed at the centre of Birchwood with easy access to public transport facilities, eateries, and sports and fitness centres, and recreational spots.
Blue Whale Media's office is a self-contained unit featuring its own kitchen and toilet, and independent access to its front door. The office has a spacious car parking. Office interiors are fully air-conditioned with high broadband Internet and telephone services.
Overall, the office is well-equipped, allowing its employees to have an uninterrupted flow of ideas and creative juices, all resulting in fantastic design outputs for clients.
Blue Whale Media is sure that its brand-new premises, and employee-oriented facilities, would give a further boost to its host of online service deliveries, and bring the brand closer to customers.
About Blue Whale Media
Founded in 2010, the web design Manchester company has grown to become a preferred name for small and medium businesses looking to meet their online marketing needs. For more information, visit http://bluewhalemedia.co.uk/
Media Contact
Gary Sweeney
01925 552 050
hello@bluewhalemedia.co.uk
