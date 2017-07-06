 
News By Tag
* Web Design Manchester
* Website Design Manchester
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Warrington
  Cheshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Blue Whale Media Ltd Move to New Birchwood Office

With the new branch, Blue Whale Media wishes to explore new strategies to brand new premises and boost business for growth.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Web Design Manchester
* Website Design Manchester

Industry:
* Internet

Location:
* Warrington - Cheshire - England

WARRINGTON, England - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Blue Whale Media Ltd, gets a new address. The web design Manchester Company will move into the prestigious Birchwood Boulevard premises. With an impressive place in one of the most sought-after locations in Birchwood, Blue Whale Media is all set to get a major boost to its brand image.

Stunning Location

Boulevard is in the vicinity of major landmarks including Liverpool and Manchester, and Birchwood Shopping Centre. Popular high street names such as Subway, Aldi, Greggs and Asda, have an address at this prime location.

Blue Whale Media rests on a beautifully maintained landscape within the Boulevard. The office interiors give a clear view of the outside.

An attractive setting has been known to boost creative minds. The web design Manchester firm, already known for its stylish, creative and stunning websites, can be expected to come up with even more inspiring designs and results for small and medium businesses.

Uninterrupted Facilities

Birchwood Boulevard is conveniently placed at the centre of Birchwood with easy access to public transport facilities, eateries, and sports and fitness centres, and recreational spots.

Blue Whale Media's office is a self-contained unit featuring its own kitchen and toilet, and independent access to its front door. The office has a spacious car parking. Office interiors are fully air-conditioned with high broadband Internet and telephone services.

Overall, the office is well-equipped, allowing its employees to have an uninterrupted flow of ideas and creative juices, all resulting in fantastic design outputs for clients.

Blue Whale Media is sure that its brand-new premises, and employee-oriented facilities, would give a further boost to its host of online service deliveries, and bring the brand closer to customers.

About Blue Whale Media

Founded in 2010, the web design Manchester company has grown to become a preferred name for small and medium businesses looking to meet their online marketing needs. For more information, visit http://bluewhalemedia.co.uk/manchester/web-design-manchester

Media Contact
Gary Sweeney
01925 552 050
hello@bluewhalemedia.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@bluewhalemedia.co.uk
Tags:Web Design Manchester, Website Design Manchester
Industry:Internet
Location:Warrington - Cheshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Blue Whale Media Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share