Axalta Introduces Latest Addition to Internal Pipe Coating Line

The thermosetting epoxy powder is designed to provide chemical resistance in temperatures up to 150oC
 
 
Nap-Gard® Internal Pipe Coating
Nap-Gard® Internal Pipe Coating
 
HOUSTON - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is pleased to introduce the latest addition to its high-temperature, corrosion resistant internal pipe coatings with the release of Nap-Gard® 7-0016, a thermosetting epoxy powder that is designed to provide excellent chemical resistance in temperatures up to 150oC (302oF).

"Axalta is excited to bring another innovative product to its internal pipe coating line," said Meghan Hodge, Axalta Global Product Marketing Manager, Functional Coatings.  "Nap-Gard 7-0016 is a good option for customers who need corrosion protection in severe downhole environments."

The environments explored by oil and gas operators today have higher temperatures and concentrations of hydrogen sulfide (H2S), carbon dioxide (CO2), and other gas contaminants. These conditions require the use of costly metal chrome alloys to avoid pipeline corrosion and failure.  Axalta's new generation of high-temperature coatings offer a low cost alternative to protect the internal diameter of the world's pipelines.

Axalta's Nap-Gard collection of powder coatings are used on external and internal oil, gas and water pipelines with single, dual, and multi-layer application options.  Nap-Gard also provides corrosion protection solutions that can be used to coat valves, fittings and rebar.  Axalta's functional coatings offer innovative solutions for today's epoxy-based coating applications and are designed to provide superior corrosion protection for products that are used in the most demanding environments.For more information on Nap-Gard products, please visit our website athttp://www.axaltacs.com/powder.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Contact
Kristen Boyd
***@axaltacs.com
End
Source:Axalta Coating Systems North America Industrial
Email:***@axaltacs.com
