Open Education Global Conference 2018: Registration Available

Conference Theme: Transforming Education through Open Approaches

-- Open Education Global Conference 2018 . The Open Education Consortium and Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), hosts of the Open Education Global 2018 Conference, invite you to register for the conference and to submit proposals for conference sessions to take place in Delft, The Netherlands, 24-26 April 2018.with open education experts and influencers from more than 50 countries around the world.new tools, trends, and strategies.information about your projects and resources.collaborators.The theme of the Open Education Global 2018 Conference is Transforming Education through Open Approaches with many conference tracks to select from:Open ConnectionsOpen Education ResearchInnovation through Opening Traditional PracticesPolicies & Strategies for Open EducationInstitutionalizing Open EducationTools & Technologies wcj for Open EducationOpen Educational Practices/Open PedagogyConnecting Open Education to Formal EducationStudent PerspectivesFor detailed information on registration and proposal submission , see the Conference Site . Follow the conference hashtag, #OEGLOBAL18, for the latest news and information.About The Open Education ConsortiumThe Open Education Consortium is a global network of educational institutions, individuals and organizations that support an approach to education based on openness, including collaboration, innovation and collective development and use of open educational materials. OEC is a non-profit, social benefit organization registered in the United States and operating worldwide.About TU DelftA fascination for science, design and engineering is the common denominator driving our students and scientists. With over 22,000 students from around the world, Delft University of Technology is the oldest and largest university of technology in the Netherlands. The university wants to be a breeding ground for cutting-edge technological scientific developments to meet the great societal challenges of our age. Involved in open education since 2007, TU Delft strives to offer an increasingly diverse open portfolio in education and research to support and satisfy the curiosity, personal growth and professional career development of millions of people.