Country(s)
Industry News
Open Education Global Conference 2018: Registration Available
Conference Theme: Transforming Education through Open Approaches
Why Attend? Network with open education experts and influencers from more than 50 countries around the world. Discover new tools, trends, and strategies. Share information about your projects and resources. Find collaborators.
The theme of the Open Education Global 2018 Conference is Transforming Education through Open Approaches with many conference tracks to select from:
Open Connections
Open Education Research
Innovation through Opening Traditional Practices
Policies & Strategies for Open Education
Institutionalizing Open Education
Tools & Technologies wcj for Open Education
Open Educational Practices/Open Pedagogy
Connecting Open Education to Formal Education
Student Perspectives
For detailed information on registration and proposal submission, see the Conference Site. Follow the conference hashtag, #OEGLOBAL18, for the latest news and information.
About The Open Education Consortium
The Open Education Consortium is a global network of educational institutions, individuals and organizations that support an approach to education based on openness, including collaboration, innovation and collective development and use of open educational materials. OEC is a non-profit, social benefit organization registered in the United States and operating worldwide.
About TU Delft
A fascination for science, design and engineering is the common denominator driving our students and scientists. With over 22,000 students from around the world, Delft University of Technology is the oldest and largest university of technology in the Netherlands. The university wants to be a breeding ground for cutting-edge technological scientific developments to meet the great societal challenges of our age. Involved in open education since 2007, TU Delft strives to offer an increasingly diverse open portfolio in education and research to support and satisfy the curiosity, personal growth and professional career development of millions of people.
Contact
Susan Huggins, Open Education Consortium
***@oeconsortium.org
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse