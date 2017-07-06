 
News By Tag
* Pharma Ci
* Competitive Intelligence
* Conference
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Parsippany
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Early Bird Rate Ends July 21 for Most Accomplished Competitive Intelligence Conference

New Jersey will host best gathering of industry professionals in one event
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pharma Ci
* Competitive Intelligence
* Conference

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Parsippany - New Jersey - US

PARSIPPANY, N.J. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The most exciting intelligence event of the year is coming soon and you can take advantage of it at the best possible price! The early bird rate for the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition remains in effect but you have to act by Friday, July 21 before the savings disappear. This rate allows you to experience the first-class conference that continues to lead the industry after more than 10 years, all at a bargain price. It all takes place September 12-13 at the Hilton Parsippany in Parsippany, New Jersey.

With your registration, you'll gain access to all two days of the prestigious Pharma Competitive Intelligence Conference, including the multiple sessions, forward-thinking keynotes, and intimate networking opportunities.

This year's keynotes include Clive Meanwell, CEO, The Medicines Company, who will discuss "Innovation, Value and Price: Any Link?" and Nancy Steele, Vice President, External Ventures, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, who will discuss "Ventures from the Core."

This is the event that your colleagues are talking about! Now come see for yourself!

Our full conference experience includes:

60+ Senior Level Speakers

35+ Sessions (including presentations, workshops, panel discussions, roundtables)

You know you want to come, so why hesitate? Register here: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/

You can upgrade your conference experience by signing up for the Masterclass workshops held Monday, September 11. These all-day workshops led by experienced intelligence professionals are designed for the dedicated, so sign up and stake your claim in the industry. Reserve now as space for the Masterclass workshops is limited.

Remember, the early bird rate ends Friday, July 21 so act now to guarantee your spot!

To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/

For the last decade and going strong today, the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world! We hope to see you at the Pharma CI Conference on September 12-13, 2017 in Parsippany, New Jersey!

The Pharma CI Conference features the participation of the world's top companies, including:

Abbott, Adis, Alcresta Therapeutics, Amgen, Atacana Group, Bayer Consumer Health, Best Practices, LLC, Blueocean Market Intelligence, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene Corporation, Churchill Pharmaceuticals, Clarivate Analytics, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Deallus Consulting, Diaceutics, Egalet, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, EMD Serono, Exeltis, Expert System, Fletcher/CSI, LLC, Genentech, Helsinn Group, Informa, INOVIS, inThought Research, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Larvol, LCN Consulting, Lifescience Dynamics, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Molekule Consulting, Mölnlycke Health Care, OZMOSI, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Patheon, Pfizer, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, Pharmacyclics, Prescient Healthcare Group, Proactive Worldwide, PTC Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Sanofi, Sedulo Group, The Medicines Company, UCB, Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Versartis, WNS, and many more.

To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/

To view the detailed agenda, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/

For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com

For more information, visit http://www.pharmaciconference.com, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconfernce.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@pharmaciconference.com Email Verified
Tags:Pharma Ci, Competitive Intelligence, Conference
Industry:Medical
Location:Parsippany - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pharma CI Conference News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share