News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Early Bird Rate Ends July 21 for Most Accomplished Competitive Intelligence Conference
New Jersey will host best gathering of industry professionals in one event
With your registration, you'll gain access to all two days of the prestigious Pharma Competitive Intelligence Conference, including the multiple sessions, forward-thinking keynotes, and intimate networking opportunities.
This year's keynotes include Clive Meanwell, CEO, The Medicines Company, who will discuss "Innovation, Value and Price: Any Link?" and Nancy Steele, Vice President, External Ventures, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, who will discuss "Ventures from the Core."
This is the event that your colleagues are talking about! Now come see for yourself!
Our full conference experience includes:
60+ Senior Level Speakers
35+ Sessions (including presentations, workshops, panel discussions, roundtables)
You know you want to come, so why hesitate? Register here: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
You can upgrade your conference experience by signing up for the Masterclass workshops held Monday, September 11. These all-day workshops led by experienced intelligence professionals are designed for the dedicated, so sign up and stake your claim in the industry. Reserve now as space for the Masterclass workshops is limited.
Remember, the early bird rate ends Friday, July 21 so act now to guarantee your spot!
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For the last decade and going strong today, the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world! We hope to see you at the Pharma CI Conference on September 12-13, 2017 in Parsippany, New Jersey!
The Pharma CI Conference features the participation of the world's top companies, including:
Abbott, Adis, Alcresta Therapeutics, Amgen, Atacana Group, Bayer Consumer Health, Best Practices, LLC, Blueocean Market Intelligence, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene Corporation, Churchill Pharmaceuticals, Clarivate Analytics, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Deallus Consulting, Diaceutics, Egalet, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, EMD Serono, Exeltis, Expert System, Fletcher/CSI, LLC, Genentech, Helsinn Group, Informa, INOVIS, inThought Research, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Larvol, LCN Consulting, Lifescience Dynamics, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Molekule Consulting, Mölnlycke Health Care, OZMOSI, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Patheon, Pfizer, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, Pharmacyclics, Prescient Healthcare Group, Proactive Worldwide, PTC Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Sanofi, Sedulo Group, The Medicines Company, UCB, Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Versartis, WNS, and many more.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
To view the detailed agenda, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
For more information, visit http://www.pharmaciconference.com, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconfernce.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse