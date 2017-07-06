 
News By Tag
* MongoDB odbc
* MongoDB odbc driver
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Prague
  Praha
  Czech Republic
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Brand New Devart ODBC Driver for MongoDB Released

Devart released a new product - ODBC Driver for MongoDB, a perfect solution for accessing and manipulating MongoDB database.
 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Devart, Czech software provider of database connectivity solutions and tools for database management and development,announceda new product - ODBC Driver for MongoDBthatprovides high-performance and feature-rich connectivity solution for ODBC-based applications to access MongoDB databases from Windows, MacOS, Linux.

Key features:

• Support for Windows, MacOS and Linux platforms.
• Both NoSQL operations and SQL Syntax are supported.
• Full support for MongoDB data types, as well as standard ODBC API functions.
• Provision of advanced connection string parameters in order to allow any desktop and web applications to access MongoDB from various environments and platforms, which support ODBC.
• Full Unicode support provides capacity to interpret Unicode function calls without the intervention of the Driver Manager.

Learn more about ODBC Driver for MongoDBat https://www.devart.com/odbc/mongodb/

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

Learn more about Devart at https://www.devart.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@devart.com Email Verified
Tags:MongoDB odbc, MongoDB odbc driver
Industry:Software
Location:Prague - Praha - Czech Republic
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Devart PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share