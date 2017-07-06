News By Tag
Brand New Devart ODBC Driver for MongoDB Released
Devart released a new product - ODBC Driver for MongoDB, a perfect solution for accessing and manipulating MongoDB database.
Key features:
• Support for Windows, MacOS and Linux platforms.
• Both NoSQL operations and SQL Syntax are supported.
• Full support for MongoDB data types, as well as standard ODBC API functions.
• Provision of advanced connection string parameters in order to allow any desktop and web applications to access MongoDB from various environments and platforms, which support ODBC.
• Full Unicode support provides capacity to interpret Unicode function calls without the intervention of the Driver Manager.
Learn more about ODBC Driver for MongoDBat https://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart at https://www.devart.com.
