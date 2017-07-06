 
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Great Reviews From Kansas DUI Attorneys

Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Kansas, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
 
 
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Consultant and Founder of Your DUI Pro, recently traveled to Kansas to present his well-received "Winning DUI Cases" Seminar. Dave visited Salina, Wichita, and Overland Park; Kansas to deliver the seminar to some of Kansas' best DUI attorneys. Dave Cox taught these Attorneys how to win DUI cases using NHTSA Manuals and advanced cross-examination techniques.

The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience.  Here are some testimonials from some of Kansas' best DUI attorneys:

"Extremely informative."
Troy Leavitt

"I feel as though I've been handed the keys to the castle. I'm excited to implement all I have learned in my practice."
Sarah Ikena - Junction City, Kansas

Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.

In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Maine and Wisconsin. Dave will be visiting the following cities:

Bangor, Augusta, and Portland; Maine
Eau Claire, Madison, and Milwaukee; Wisconsin

To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/seminars

To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com

