Advantages of Investing in San Antonio Real Estate
But, it's also an ideal place for real estate investing. What's more, San Antonio made it into the top 5 for single-family housing markets. All of this and more means there are several advantages of investing in San Antonio real estate.
If you're considering investing in real estate, it should be in a location where the climate is favorable to your venture. Okay, that seems all too obvious but too many people believe if it's so popular, it's going to be just too expensive. However, that simply isn't the case whatsoever. Here are some of the biggest advantages of investing in San Antonio real estate:
• Housing is affordable. Compared to other large markets in Texas, San Antonio remains very affordable. That translates into a lower entry cost into the local real estate market. But, the population continues to grow, which means healthy property appreciation.
• Population growth. Speaking of population growth, this phenomenon brings another benefit. Which is good news for property investors. Since the population is growing, the real estate market inventory is generally tight. So, if you become an owner, expect a strong ROI.
• A healthy job market. A growing population also means there's need for housing, as well as more businesses. These two form a synergy which greatly benefits local real estate owners.
• Popular tourist destination. Moreover, San Antonio is a popular tourist destination and it's Airbnb-friendly. That's also wonderful news, particularly if you opt to rent for extra income.
• No state income tax. Speaking of earning extra money. No matter how little or much you rent, you don't have to pay any state income tax because Texas does not have a state income tax. So, you keep more of what you earn and can take advantage of federal write-offs, as well.
All of this, not to mention San Antonio is one of the least indebted cities in the United States. That means residents live with little to no debt and that translates into disposable income. Which ultimately means renting is a safe bet. So, if you plan to buy a rental property, San Antonio is the place to do just that.
Missy Stagers has dedicated over two decades helping clients buy and sell property with over 3400 transactions and $550 million in sales. In addition, she has served her industry by being San Antonio Board of Realtors Chairman, Women's Council of Realtors Chairman, and various chairman positions on committees at the Texas Associate of Realtors. More information at https://mstagersrealtypartners.com/
