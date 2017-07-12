News By Tag
National Printing Company Based in Northern Virginia Offers Design Online Service
Now you can bypass graphic designers and create your own custom printed materials with high-quality results with design online services at LaunchmarkPrinting.com
The new relaunch of Launchmark.Printing.com puts the power of designing online into the hands of individuals and corporations just like you. Be sure that the design files that you create while using LaunchmarkPrinting.com are: TIF, TIFF, EPS, AI, PSD, JPG, PNG or PDF, and at least 350 dpi resolution.
Design online printing for direct mail advertisements with LaunchmarkPrinting.com is ideal for realtors, real estate agents, fitness businesses, and nonprofit organizations. There is a wide range of downloadable templates to get you started.
Whether you are selling houses or you are raising money for worthy charities, Launchmark also makes it easy to save artwork for continuing the design process later, for to store completed designs to your account for future reorders.
Companies near Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. can take advantage of Launchmark's 24-48-hour digital printing service (http://www.launchmarkprinting.com/
Launchmark is a branding and marketing company that has a printing division located in Springfield, Virginia. Through www.LaunchmarklPrinting.com the company has created, marketing materials, and direct mail campaign items like brochures, postcards, business cards, and booklets for over 10 years.
Contact
6564 Loisdale Ct, Suite 600
Springfield, VA 22150, USA
***@launchmark.com
