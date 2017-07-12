 
Industry News





National Printing Company Based in Northern Virginia Offers Design Online Service

Now you can bypass graphic designers and create your own custom printed materials with high-quality results with design online services at LaunchmarkPrinting.com
 
 
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Professional commercial printing needs in the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia area deserve the experience of a nationwide company. If you don't need custom graphic design services because you know exactly how you want your marketing materials to look, now is the time to get acquainted with the new design online services available at LaunchmarkPrinting.com.

The new relaunch of Launchmark.Printing.com puts the power of designing online into the hands of individuals and corporations just like you. Be sure that the design files that you create while using LaunchmarkPrinting.com are: TIF, TIFF, EPS, AI, PSD, JPG, PNG or PDF, and at least 350 dpi resolution.

Design online printing for direct mail advertisements with LaunchmarkPrinting.com is ideal for realtors, real estate agents, fitness businesses, and nonprofit organizations. There is a wide range of downloadable templates to get you started.

Whether you are selling houses or you are raising money for worthy charities, Launchmark also makes it easy to save artwork for continuing the design process later, for to store completed designs to your account for future reorders.

Companies near Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. can take advantage of Launchmark's 24-48-hour digital printing service (http://www.launchmarkprinting.com/24-48hrs-digital-printing/) for business cards, capability statements, tri-fold brochures, and postcards. After receiving a response that your order has been completed – you can pick it up at their Springfield, Virginia office.

Launchmark is a branding and marketing company that has a printing division located in Springfield, Virginia. Through www.LaunchmarklPrinting.com the company has created, marketing materials, and direct mail campaign items like brochures, postcards, business cards, and booklets for over 10 years.

6564 Loisdale Ct, Suite 600
Springfield, VA 22150, USA
Page Updated Last on: Jul 12, 2017
