Signing of DIY VFX, CGI Talent A Coup for CDI on Feature Film TCS

The headline is cryptic, a bit tongue-tying,' but in a world of acronyms and pop culture slang used for messaging, the information makes perfect sense. LOL!

Eric Bilodeau

Contact

Collective Development Inc.

***@aol.com Collective Development Inc.

End

-- The headline is cryptic, a bit tongue-tying,' but in a world of acronyms and pop culture slang used for messaging, the information makes perfect sense. LOL!Do It Yourself (DIY) Visual Effects (VFX) and Computer Generated Imaging (CGI) talent Eric Bilodeau of Quebec, Canada, has signed on with Lansing, Michigan's Collective Development Incorporated (CDI) to create visual effects and modeling for the faith-based feature film, The Christ Slayer (TCS).Bilodeau, whose first language is French, is a long time, self-taught by necessity craftsman in the world of VFX, being away from the major production centers in Canada and the U.S."My love for science-fiction is the main element that steered me toward the creative world of VFX," explained Bilodeau. "I really wanted a career of making and working on science-fiction films. But when I started out in the 90s, VFX was just starting to be used more and more in movies and getting good technical and procedural information, as well as practical methodologies, was difficult," he added.Necessity is the mother of invention and Bilodeau, who also prides himself on his model-making, props, costuming and make-up Special Effects abilities (SFX), was determined to work hard toward his career goals. He 'paralleled and translated' the SFX work to his computer skills."It was a constant process of trial and error in the early days, to be honest," said Bilodeau. "I watched series' like 'Movie Magic' and bought quite a few high-end Macs (and later MacPros) to slowly develop my craft. I started out with Flash and After Effects, getting better and better with time. I also worked with Shake, Nuke and Flame."Also, adding Director of Photography, doing art direction and accessories for productions and editing/color correction in post to his resume', have given Bilodeau a great feel for the overall work flow on a film, no matter the budget. "I still love to work with models and props, and I am used to finding creative ways to achieve quality effects on budget," said Bilodeau. "And I also love combining CGI with physical effects."Meeting Nathaniel Nose, the director on The Christ Slayer, while working together on 2013's sci-fi thriller 'Alien Rising,' turned out to be like so many things that happen in the movie industry. 'A networking positive' for future work."I was the Post-Production Supervisor on Alien Rising," explained Nose, "And Eric was our lead digital compositor."Added Nose, "Eric's very talented, professional and passionate about the work. We're fortunate to have him. He and I worked together for two-and-a-half years on 700 VFX shots for Alien Rising."Although The Christ Slayer, the final film in CDI's 'The Quest Trilogy' is not science-fiction, the on- screen methodologies for VFX, SFX, CGI are a constant. "It's a lot of fun and very creative to be on a project like this," enthused Bilodeau, who is also creating parts of the biblical world for viewers through modeling.In addition to his focus on mainly independent projects, Bilodeau is also a full-time teacher of VFX at Quebec's only public specialized college for the television/film industry. His school has 320 active students and every year they are a major provider to Montreal's VFX industry.His students now work on major VFX studios such as RodeoFX (Game of Thrones, King Kong Skull Island, Black Sails) and Hybride (Avatar, Star Wars Rogue One, Jurassic World, The Force Awakens and many more).Aside from his teaching duties, Bilodeau has amassed an impressive list of production work. Including: Pure (Jim Donovan, Canada, 2002); Crossing Nirvana (Martin Forcier, Canada, 2009); Crawler (SV Bell, Canada, 2009); Alien Rising (Dana Shroeder, USA, 2013); Turbo Kid (Canada-NewZealand, RKSS, 2015); and, Walking Out (Alex Smith, Andrew J. Smith, USA, 2017). His TV work includes House Jackers, License to Drill, The Dovekeepers.Additionally he financed and directed the feature film, Hunting Grounds, in 2008.The Christ Slayer, written by DJ Perry (who also reprises his role of Jesus) and directed by Nathaniel Nose, is presently in the edit, sound design and original score stages of post-production is due out during the Easter season 2018.The Christ Slayer, just as the first two films in the trilogy, 'Forty Nights' and 'Chasing the Star,' will be distributed by Bridgestone Multi-Media Group (BMG).For more information please visit -Official Facebook Page