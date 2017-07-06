 
News By Tag
* Hospital Beds For Sale
* Adjustable Electric Beds
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Thomastown
  Victoria
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Reasons Behind Popularity of Adjustable Electric Beds

 
 
Zimmerdarstellung2-Impulse_small.23jpg
Zimmerdarstellung2-Impulse_small.23jpg
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hospital Beds For Sale
* Adjustable Electric Beds

Industry:
* Furniture

Location:
* Thomastown - Victoria - Australia

THOMASTOWN, Australia - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the most prominent benefits of electric beds is that they allow you to have a sound sleep at night which is of foremost importance for you after day's hard work. They provide the right kind of support to all the parts of your body resulting in reduced chances of pain in any part of your body.

Although adjustable electric beds are specially designed for those patients who have been admitted to a hospital, you can also use them for some comfort within the environment of your home. In simple words these beds are no more restricted to hospitals and can be used in any healthcare institutions as well as residential setting.

These beds are known for improving your quality of life with a wide range of comfort features and are far more selling as ordinary hospital beds in today's date. They are featured with motor control that helps you in raising your head, legs and bed frame as well. Most of the companies involved in supplying these products deal with only those beds that are manufactured by reputed manufacturers.

Most of these beds are featured with an under the bed light and backlit headset to ensure safety of both you and that of your care givers as well. The highly durable bed frames are warranted for ten years, whereas all other components are warranted for five years.

These products are extremely easy to use and can be easily assembled and disassembled making them perfect for short term care. Moreover, they are also perfect for home care.

Most of the latest models are designed to cater two patients at the same time. The most prominent features of these include electric backrest, electric knee break and capacity to withstand heavy weight. The other features include backlit handsets for visibility and usage during night or dim light conditions.

Not only this, these products are also available in a wide range of coatings, finishes and designs as well to make transportation of patients even easier. Also they offer the highest level of flexibility and stability.

For more information feel free to visit us at http://alrickhealthcare.com.au/category/products/beds/

Media Contact
Alrick Healthcare
1800 282 001
***@alrickhealthcare.com.au
End
Source:
Email:***@alrickhealthcare.com.au
Tags:Hospital Beds For Sale, Adjustable Electric Beds
Industry:Furniture
Location:Thomastown - Victoria - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share