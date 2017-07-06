News By Tag
Reasons Behind Popularity of Adjustable Electric Beds
Although adjustable electric beds are specially designed for those patients who have been admitted to a hospital, you can also use them for some comfort within the environment of your home. In simple words these beds are no more restricted to hospitals and can be used in any healthcare institutions as well as residential setting.
These beds are known for improving your quality of life with a wide range of comfort features and are far more selling as ordinary hospital beds in today's date. They are featured with motor control that helps you in raising your head, legs and bed frame as well. Most of the companies involved in supplying these products deal with only those beds that are manufactured by reputed manufacturers.
Most of these beds are featured with an under the bed light and backlit headset to ensure safety of both you and that of your care givers as well. The highly durable bed frames are warranted for ten years, whereas all other components are warranted for five years.
These products are extremely easy to use and can be easily assembled and disassembled making them perfect for short term care. Moreover, they are also perfect for home care.
Most of the latest models are designed to cater two patients at the same time. The most prominent features of these include electric backrest, electric knee break and capacity to withstand heavy weight. The other features include backlit handsets for visibility and usage during night or dim light conditions.
Not only this, these products are also available in a wide range of coatings, finishes and designs as well to make transportation of patients even easier. Also they offer the highest level of flexibility and stability.
