July 2017





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Six WWE® Superstars Added To 20th Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, August 24-26

Roman Reigns™, Alexa Bliss™, Kevin Owens®, Charlotte Flair™ and The Hardy Boyz™ To Appear At Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
 
 
Alexa Bliss-333
Alexa Bliss-333
 
ROSEMONT, Ill. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the addition of six WWE® Superstars to its celebrity roster at its 20th trip to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, held Thursday through Sunday, August 24-27. Roman Reigns™, Alexa Bliss™, Kevin Owens®, Charlotte Flair™and The Hardy Boyz™ will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct interactive fan Q&A's during their respective appearances.

Reigns and Bliss will attend on Thursday, August 24 (Roman Reigns 5-8 p.m., Alexa Bliss 6-9 p.m.); Owens and Flair will appear on Friday, August 25 (Kevin Owens 3-6 p.m., Charlotte Flair 4-7 p.m.); and Jeff and Matt Hardy can be seen on Saturday, August 26 from 4-7 p.m.

The six standout Superstars join an already strong Wizard World Comic Con Chicago celebrity lineup that includes The "Doctor Who" trio of David Tennant ("Jessica Jones") and Alex Kingston ("E.R."), John Barrowman ("Arrow"), the Avengers:Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War tandem of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Henstridge ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Steve Blum (Toonami, Cowboy Bebop), Gene Simmons (KISS frontman), the "Psych" duo of James Roday and Dule Hill, John Cusack (Say Anything…, Better off Dead…) and Jewel Staite ("Firefly," "Stargate' Atlantis"). Chicago is Wizard World's longest running and largest comic con and pop culture extravaganza.

Special events abound all week, highlighted by 'An Evening with Gene Simmons and his Band' At Park West (Saturday, 8 p.m.), Bostwick hosting a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show (Saturday, 9 p.m.) and more.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 10th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Chicago show hours are Thursday, August 24, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, August 25, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Chicago, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
