Global HVAC Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – New Report by Koncept Analytics
The Global HVAC Market report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering North America along with the global market.
HVAC equipments are installed in buildings to achieve heating, cooling and ventilation. HVAC equipments can be broadly segmented into two categories that include residential equipments and commercial equipments. Residential HVAC equipments are used in houses whereas commercial equipments are used in commercial buildings.
HVAC market is likely to witness growth in future with the rising construction of residential as well as commercial buildings. North America is a major contributor to the global HVAC equipment market supported by increased demand for HVAC systems and accelerating replacement rates of HVAC systems.
The global HVAC market is expected to grow in future due to rising construction activities, increasing population, urbanization and disposable income, climatic changes and decreasing unemployment rate. Key trends of this market include rising trend of smart building, demand for replacements and rising adoption of smart phones. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including rapid technological changes.
The report "Global HVAC Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report profiles key players of the market including United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Daikin.
List of Charts
Types of HVAC Appliances
Types of HVAC Equipments
Global HVAC Market Value Forecast (2016-2021
Global HVAC Market by Type (2016)
Global HVAC Equipment Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global HVAC Equipment Market Value Forecast (2017-2021)
Global HVAC Equipment Market by Type (2016)
Global Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Type (2016)
Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Type (2016)
Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Volume (2012-2016)
Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market Volume Forecast (2017-2021)
Global HVAC Aftermarket & Services Market Value Forecast (2016-2021)
Global HVAC Aftermarket & Services Market by Type (2016)
North America HVAC Equipment Market Value Forecast (2016-2021)
North America HVAC Equipment Market by Type (2016)
The U.S. HVAC Equipment Market Value Forecast (2016-2021)
The U.S. HVAC Equipment Market by Type (2016)
The U.S. Commercial HVAC Market by Type (2016)
Global Construction Expenditure (2012-2016)
Global Land-Ocean Temperature Index (Annual Mean); (2012-2016)
Global Urban Population (2012-2016)
Global GNI per Capita (2012-2016)
Global Unemployment Rate (2012-2016)
Global Population (2012-2016)
Global Smart Home Market (2016-2021)
Global HVAC Equipment Market Share by Company (2016)
Global Residential Unitary HVAC Equipment Market Share by Company (2016)
Global Commercial Unitary HVAC Equipment Market Share by Company (2016)
Global Commercial Applied HVAC Equipment Market Share by Company (2016)
Global Aftermarket & Services Market Share by Company (2016)
North America HVAC Equipment Market Share by Company (2016)
United Technologies Corporation Sales by Segment (2016)
United Technologies Corporation Net sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
United Technologies Corporation R&D Expenditure (2014-2016)
Johnson Controls, Inc. Sales by Segment (2016)
Johnson Controls, Inc. (2012-2016)
Johnson Controls, Inc. R&D Expenditure (2014-2016)
Ingersoll-Rand Plc Revenue by Segment (2016)
Ingersoll-Rand Plc Net Revenue and Net Earnings (2012-2016)
Ingersoll-Rand Plc R&D Expenditure (2014-2016)
Daikin Sales by Segment (2016)
Daikin Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
For more Information:
http://www.konceptanalytics.com/
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Contact
Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
***@konceptanalytics.com
